Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Texas Cities - OysterLink

OysterLink data reveals the most in-demand hospitality role in each city from January to March 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from OysterLink shows that fast food workers, cashiers and housekeeping roles are the most in-demand hospitality jobs across Texas cities from January to March 2026.

The analysis highlights clear patterns in hiring needs at the local level, with quick-service roles leading in many cities, while others show demand for specialized positions such as hotel managers, bakers and chefs.

Most In-Demand Hospitality Job by Texas City

Below is a list of Texas cities and their most in-demand hospitality job based on OysterLink job postings:

Abilene — Hotel General Manager (11) Allen — Cashier (17) Amarillo — Housekeeper (31) Arlington — Food Runner (8) Austin — Fast Food Worker (31) Baytown — Cashier (10) Beaumont — Housekeeper (12) Brownsville — Cabin Crew (11) Carrollton — Baker (12) Cedar Park — Cashier (3) College Station — Fast Food Worker (15) Conroe — Head Chef (11) Corpus Christi — Fast Food Worker (17) Dallas — Barista (14) Denton — Fast Food Worker (12) Edinburg — Fast Food Worker (11) El Paso — Cashier (19) Flower Mound — Food Runner (2) Fort Worth — Safety Manager (13) Frisco — Hotel Manager (17) Galveston — Housekeeper (14) Garland — Fast Food Worker (10) Georgetown — Food Runner (5) Grand Prairie — Cashier (17) Houston — Food Delivery Driver (18) Irving — Cashier (14) Killeen — Fast Food Worker (13) Laredo — Hotel General Manager (12) League City — Baker (13) Leander — Baker (1) Lewisville — Baker (16) Longview — Fast Food Worker (5) Lubbock — Fast Food Worker (18) Mansfield — Busser (4) McAllen — Fast Food Worker (21) McKinney — Fast Food Worker (14) Mesquite — Fast Food Worker (17) Midland — Cashier (14) Mission — Dishwasher (1) Missouri City — Fast Food Worker (15) New Braunfels — Housekeeper (11) Odessa — Restaurant Manager (10) Pasadena — Busser (10) Pearland — Fast Food Worker (16) Pharr — Cook (3) Plano — Cashier (14) Richardson — Cashier (13) Round Rock — Baker (22) San Angelo — Housekeeper (6) San Antonio — Housekeeper (28) Sugar Land — Fast Food Worker (13) Temple — Baker (5) Texas City — Food Delivery Driver (13) The Woodlands — Baker (16) Tyler — Fast Food Worker (20) Waco — Fast Food Worker (13) Wichita Falls — Cashier (12)

The data enclosed in parentheses is based on hospitality job postings listed on OysterLink between January and March 2026, covering roles across restaurants, hotels and related service businesses.

What the Data Shows

Fast food workers appear as the most in-demand role in the majority of cities, reflecting continued growth in quick-service dining. Cashier roles are also highly represented, showing steady demand for front-of-house staff.

Meanwhile, some cities stand out for more specialized roles. For example, Round Rock and Lewisville show strong demand for bakers, while Conroe and Odessa highlight the need for leadership roles such as head chefs and restaurant managers.

"Across Texas, we're seeing a clear demand for operational roles that keep businesses running day to day," said Milos Eric. "Fast food workers and cashiers dominate because they're essential, but what's interesting is how certain cities are hiring more specialized roles depending on their local economy."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350,000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

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SOURCE OysterLink