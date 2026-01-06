Most Patients Have Skipped Treatment Due to Cost, Survey Finds

Alphaeon offers financing options that make care accessible, affordable

Nearly 60% of patients are delaying or skipping medical care due to cost, according to a new Alphaeon survey, highlighting a widespread affordability gap across healthcare. The findings show strong patient interest in financing options, suggesting that flexible payment solutions can improve access to care while supporting practice growth and patient loyalty.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60% of patients report delaying or skipping medical care because of cost, according to a new survey from Alphaeon, a leading third-party financing company in the healthcare sector. A nearly identical percentage of respondents reported having had difficulty paying a medical bill in full or on time.

These responses reflect the obstacle high medical costs present to patients, said Thomas Ervesun, Chief Executive Officer of Alphaeon.

"Too often, cost stands between patients, their dependents and pets and the care they need," Ervesun said. "Pricing shouldn't deter people from getting care. While healthcare providers might not be able to lower prices, they can do more to make paying for care easier."

In addition to the 59.6% of patients who reported difficulty paying a medical bill and the 58.6% who skipped care, 89% of respondents wished there was an easier way to pay for medical bills. In the survey, 59.4% reported paying for a medical bill with a credit card.

"Healthcare has not been as innovative or patient-friendly as other industries in its approach to financing," Ervesun said. "Offering third-party financing not only makes it possible for patients to get necessary care when they need it but also improves revenue for practices while strengthening patient loyalty."

While 62.2% of respondents said they were aware that some care providers offer patient financing, only 17.8% said they understood it with 50% claiming to have only a general idea of how it works.

Significantly, 53.8% of those surveyed said they would be extremely or somewhat likely to use patient financing offered by a care provider. And 57.4% said they strongly or somewhat agree with the statement that "patient financing makes healthcare more affordable and accessible."

Asked which type of care they would be most likely to finance, respondents said:

a) Dental – 69.8%

b) Veterinary – 32.6%

c) Cosmetic – 17.6%

d) Audiology – 9.4%

e) Other -- 21.2%

Alphaeon offers a simple, multi-lender platform that helps dental, cosmetic, vision, veterinary and audiology practices approve more patients and provide more financing options. It connects providers and patients to a suite of solutions under one platform.

For more information about Alphaeon and how it helps practices and patients, click here .

The survey of 500 people was conducted in mid-December.

About Alphaeon

Alphaeon is a leading healthcare finance company dedicated to helping patients afford care and providers grow their businesses. Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Alphaeon combines best-in-class provider support with innovative patient financial solutions. The company serves more than 10,000 providers across multiple healthcare specialties, offering low merchant fees, high credit limits and competitive interest rates, allowing providers to deliver needed care while enabling financial stability.

Media Contact

Amy Mendoza

(949) 478 - 5418

https://www.myalphaeoncredit.com/

SOURCE Alphaeon