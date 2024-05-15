Most Valuable Historic Pistol of the 20th Century Expected to Sell for North of $3 Million Estimate

Al Capone's Life-Saving and Favorite Colt .45 Pistol With Valentine's Day Date Engraving, that he Nicknamed "The Sweetheart" Headed to Auction This Weekend, Saturday May 18th, at 3:00pm EST

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous "Sweetheart," Al Capone's favorite Colt 1911 gun that saved his life many times, nicknamed "Sweetheart", is heading to auction this weekend, online, in person, and via telephone, on Saturday May 18th at 3:00 p.m EST, at RichmondAuctions.com. Highly sought-after firearms from famous historical figures have consistently sold for millions in recent auctions, such as Ulysses S. Grant's twin revolvers which sold for over $5 million, and Pat Garrett's Colt revolver that sold for over $6 million. With a similar estimate to Pat Garret's Colt revolver, Capone's "Sweetheart" Colt pistol, bearing the patent engraving date of Valentine's Day, that includes a package of pristine provenance, authenticity, and historical manufacturer's documentation, carries a pre-auction estimated value of $2-3 million, and is expected to command a premium price. Prospective buyers may register online at RichmondAuctions.com.

Capone is often credited for saying that you can do more with a smile and a gun than you can with just a smile alone. As reported in The Wall Street Journal, stories were even told that he had a gun in his hand right out of the womb. Capone's oldest granddaughter, Diane Capone, shares in interviews that The Sweetheart was a constant companion to one of the wealthiest men in the country, oftentimes described as the most shot at man in America, and that Capone called his Colt 1911 his favorite gun and "Sweetheart" for saving his life on many occasions. With multiple bounties on Capone's head by various rivals, the list of failed attempts on Capone's life was long and a source of public fascination. Notable among these are the September 1925 North Side Gang ambush and the November 1927 machine gun assassination attempt by Joe Aielllo's men.

According to Harvard Business School researchers, Capone's intelligence made him a force to be reckoned with. Often referred to by friends and reporters as "The Big Shot", "The Big Guy", and "Big Al", Capone's personal style and tastes also contributed to his enduring legacy as the archetypal gangster and the most recognizable outlaw in popular culture. Considered an underdog from small beginnings, Capone started working at a candy store, then at the Harvard Inn for his mentor Frankie Yale, and later as a bodyguard and driver for Johnny Torrio. Capone's first business card read "Furniture Dealer". With operational efficiencies and brutal tactics, Capone built a vast enterprise with annual revenues topping $100 million. Capone famously stated, "this American system of ours, call it Americanism, call it capitalism, call it what you like, gives each and every one of us a great opportunity if we only seize it with both hands and make the most of it."

As a gun of choice for the Delta Force and elite fighting units around the world, the Colt 1911's history in battle has earned it the reputation as a trusted friend in dangerous places. Often credited with winning two World Wars, the 1911 serves as a symbol and personification of courage and protection; in the words of Capone, "experience has taught me that there are two things that people will always pay for: protection and pleasure." The defensive firearm is also regarded as an asset on the competitive shooting circuit. The Sweetheart 1911 heirloom pistol was later modified by Capone's only son, Sonny, whom he referred to as "son of my heart," for competition shooting as a master-level marksman. The legendary 1911 Colt is regarded as a modern mechanical marvel and highly favored for its timeless design, accuracy, versatility, and reliability.

"Pre-auction interest continues to mount with motivated buyers placing starting bids, currently at $825,000, long before the excitement of the auction begins. This is one of the most historically significant and valuable guns of the 20th century. The gravity of the gun in your hands gives you the goosebumps. If there is a gun with the demand and potential to set new world records, this is the one. The incomparable collectability of The Sweetheart paired with the rare opportunity to own it, is simply electrifying and has attracted interest from a wide range of buyers including, private equity managers, museums, and parties from all over the world, including Japan, Australia, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, India, Mexico, Israel, England, China, and Germany. This Colt 1911 gun is more than a celebrity historical firearm; its romantic nickname, absolutely stunning presentation, profound storytelling value, and unique connection to Capone, make this gun a must-have and centerpiece for the world-class collector." remarked Kim Williams, firearms specialist at Richmond Auctions, which recently set a world record for its sale of the most valuable antique advertising sign for $1.5 million, far exceeding the previous record of $400,000, and also recently sold several of the famed John Wayne's family-owned firearms.

