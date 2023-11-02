Most Western States Lack Comprehensive Wildfire Approach, Uniform Enforcement

News provided by

Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

New Study Reveals Vulnerabilities for 14 Million Structures Across the Western U.S.

RICHBURG, S.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows few states and counties with the greatest wildfire risk are using sound regulatory approaches backed by consistent enforcement.

Living with Wildfire – a report from the Insurance Institute of Business & Home Safety (IBHS), the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and Verisk, examined community vulnerability and wildfire readiness around the wildland-urban interface (WUI) in 13 Western states.

Continue Reading

Separating wildfire safety from traditional building codes and a lack of clear guidance on how to integrate them has resulted in limited use by state and local officials.

"California and Utah are the only Western states with uniformly enforced statewide codes specifically addressing wildfire exposures to residential and commercial properties," said IBHS Managing Director for Standards & Data Analytics Dr. Ian Giammanco. "A few local jurisdictions have proactive approaches, but they stand in sharp contrast to the majority of counties and local communities that largely fail to comprehensively address wildfire risks through building codes and up-to-date planning activities."

While 45 million structures are at risk nationwide, roughly 14 million U.S. structures are at risk from wildfire across the 13 Western states, according to Verisk's Wildfire Risk Analysis. Due to population growth, inadequate fuel management practices and the limited use and enforcement of WUI building codes, community wildfire risk is higher than ever and exacerbated by climate change.

Despite a federal mandate requiring Community Wildfire Protection Plans in areas adjacent to national forests and rangelands, one in four high-risk counties studied lacked plans to adequately address the risk. Seventeen percent of the counties examined had not updated their plans in over 10 years.

"NFPA, IBHS and Verisk, among many organizations, have long recognized that implementing and enforcing statewide policies play a critical role in reducing wildfire's impact on people and property," said Michele Steinberg, director of the NFPA wildfire division. "This report confirms that the majority of states and jurisdictions at highest risk to wildfire aren't putting the needed requirements and measures in place to effectively mitigate wildfire risks. Sadly, as long as they don't, communities will continue to pay a high price in the wake of wildfires."

The study also shows there is no correlation between the amount counties spend on wildfire-related activities and the use of WUI codes or community wildfire preparedness plans in those counties.

"Verisk supports coordinated research and education to help reduce the scope and severity of wildfire losses," said Dr. Arindam Samanta, director of product management, Verisk Underwriting Solutions. "This collaboration represents another step in Verisk's efforts to help insurance carriers manage wildfire risk and to build stronger, more resilient communities."

Wildfire disasters affect not only lives and property, but the safety and effectiveness of the fire service, the ability of businesses and local governments to recover and the insurance industry's ability to provide a financial safety net for people to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

The report notes local fire departments serve as a vital and trusted communications link for communities to understand how to reduce risk. However, support for inspection and outreach programs is highly variable across the West because local fire departments often lack both the needed training and financial resources.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)  

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at ibhs.org. 

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety

Also from this source

Now's the time to reduce wildfire risk for homes, businesses

Even as the seasons change, many communities are still at risk of wildfire. Property owners can strengthen their homes and businesses year-round...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.