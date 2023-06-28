Motel 6, Studio 6 Announce Discount for Fourth of July and End of Summer Travel

My6 rewards members score 12% off bookings; all guests save at least 10% for the holiday weekend and beyond

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not too late to save on the summer's peak travel weekend, as leading economy lodging brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 announce new discounts for those traveling over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer:

Members of My6 , the free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6, save 12% off new bookings made between July 1 – July 6, 2023 , for all future stays.

, the free rewards program from Motel 6 and Studio 6, save 12% off new bookings made between – , for all future stays. All guests save at least 10% off new bookings made from July 1 – July 6, 2023 , for any reservations taking place from July 2 – Sept. 4, 2023 * and booked at least one day in advance.

Those looking for summer savings can join My6 by downloading the free app on iOS and Android today to receive the 12% off discount, as well as 6% off their stay at Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations across the country year-round. My6 rewards members also gain access to hundreds of benefits in the travel, streaming, food and beverage and entertainment industries, such as $30 off flights with CheapOAir, 30 cents off per gallon of gas with GetUpside, 90 days free on Pandora, free delivery on DoorDash and GrubHub and more.

"Whether you're spending the holiday enjoying good food and company at a cookout, soaking up some sun at the beach or hiking through a national park, we'll be there to offer a clean, comfortable place to rest your head at night," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. "So, when you're ready for a break from fireworks, stop on in! We'll leave the light on for you."

Last-minute bookings are on the rise with two out of three (67%) Americans traveling this summer noting that the best trips are spontaneous and decided on a whim. Almost three in four would be willing to visit a surprise destination (SWNS 2023).

To book your next summer getaway at one of the more than 1,400 Motel 6 or Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada, visit www.motel6.com and www.studio6.com .

*Some restrictions may apply.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 is an economy lodging brand with franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges and expanded cable channel line-up. Pets stay free at Motel 6 locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.motel6.com .

About Studio 6

Studio 6 welcomes travelers in key extended stay markets in the United States and Canada, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®". The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. For more information, visit studio6.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Rose

(312) 918-4223

[email protected]

Citations

SWNS Media Group. (2023, April 20), Survey was commissioned by Motel 6 through SWNS Media Group and conducted by market research company OnePoll.

https://www.onepoll.us/

SOURCE Motel 6