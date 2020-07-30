Mother's Cookies® Inspires Sweet Connections for International Friendship Day with At-Home Friendship Cookie Kits

"Our world looks a bit different this summer. Research shows 73 percent of families are taking advantage of time at home and looking for ways to connect with their families," said Hasika Sarathy, Ferrara's Senior Associate Brand Manager of Marketing, citing April 2020 survey research from Ipsos. "Young kids are also hungry for new ways to hold playdates. Our hope is by providing friends and families with the gift of Mother's at-home Friendship Cookie Kits, we will bring joy into Americans' homes and inspire them to get creative with our cookies."

In celebration of International Friendship Day on July 30, Mother's Cookies will gift an at-home Friendship Cookie Kit – filled with goodies to help winners throw their own virtual baking parties. To enter, follow Mother's Cookies' Instagram page, @MothersCookiesUS, and comment and tag a friend on the brand's campaign announcement post. 50 lucky commenters will receive the box, and so will the friend they tag.

Friends and families can get the Mother's at-home Friendship Cookie Kits that come with everything they need to entertain at home and celebrate their inner baker. The kits will be available starting July 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET – 12:59 p.m. ET on 8/6/20 and will include:

Two (2) bags of Mother's® Circus Animal® Cookies – Frosted pink and white, animal-shaped sugar cookies covered with colorful rainbow sprinkles. These fun, festive, vanilla-flavored shortbread cookies offer the delicious combination of a crunchy cookie topped with sweet frosting and sprinkles.

Mother's branded Chef Hat to get in the baking spirit.

Cupcake mix and cupcake liners along with colorful icing and sprinkles to inspire creativity when baking cupcakes, which are delicious when topped with Mother's cookies.

"As a little girl, I grew up enjoying Mother's cookies," said Melissa Johnson, blogger at Best Friends for Frosting. "Now, as a mom myself, these cookies are a huge hit in our household, which is why I'm so excited to partner with Mother's Cookies to show families different ways they can eat, decorate and bake with these iconic pink and white animal cookies. Best of all, my daughter, Claire, loves hosting virtual playdates and this gives her a great new way to entertain her friends."

Providing a memorable virtual experience, new Mother's at-home Friendship Cookie Kits allow friends to gather in their own kitchens and create fun, social moments while baking easy, beautiful and delicious desserts.

"For over a century, Mother's has helped create and celebrate sweet moments for families, baking memories in every bite," said Hasika Sarathy, Senior Associate Brand Manager of Marketing at Ferrara. "There continues to be high value in consumers enjoying bonding and creating memories."

To learn more about the Mother's® product portfolio, visit www.motherscookies.com and follow @Mother'sCookies on Facebook and @motherscookiesus on Instagram.

About Mother's Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's has been sparking celebrations and creating moments of cookie joy. From helping families celebrate holidays to becoming an after-school snack staple to inspiring delicious dessert recipes, Mother's has been there for all the sweet moments, baking memories into every bite. Mother's extensive cookie portfolio includes: Mother's® Circus Animal®, Mother's® Chocolate Chip Cookies, Mother's® Coconut Cocadas®, Mother's® Double Fudge Cookies, Mother's® English Tea® Cookies, Mother's® Taffy® Dulce de Leche, Mother's® Iced Oatmeal Cookies, Mother's® Oatmeal Cookies and Mother's® Peanut Butter Gauchos Cookies.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

