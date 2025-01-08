Mother's® Cookies Introduces First-Ever Chocolatey Flavor - Dynamite Dinosaurs - Inspired by 'Jurassic World'

Featuring four 'Jurassic World' inspired dinosaur shapes and 'Jurassic World' packaging, these frosted cookie treats just got a prehistoric makeover

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's® Cookies is sparking a new level of creativity and imagination for fun parents with the launch of its first-ever chocolatey cookie: Dynamite Dinosaurs. This new addition to the Mother's Cookies portfolio, the first in four years, is inspired by the fierce yet fun world of dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, Jurassic World, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Mother's Cookies Dynamite Dinosaurs

Families can enjoy these deliciously baked chocolate cookies coated in blue and green vanilla flavored frosting, all topped with orange and black sprinkles to make each bite a celebration. Each cookie shape resembles the fierce, yet fun dinosaurs that excite fans from Jurassic World including Pteranodon, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus, and Triceratops. These cookies are perfect for themed parties, after-school snacks, or when you're in need of a sweet treat, delivering a roaring good time with every bite.

"Mother's Cookies is all about providing families with fun ways to create memories together and what better way to do so than by adding two things to our portfolio we know kids love – chocolate and dinosaurs," said Rachna Patel, Vice President, Distinctive Brands Marketing at Ferrero. "The launch of Jurassic World-inspired Dynamite Dinosaurs is a monumental milestone for the brand, as it is the first chocolatey cookie for our portfolio. We are confident consumers will love these new cookies as much as our classic vanilla shortbread and look forward to seeing all the snack time adventures."

Mother's Dynamite Dinosaurs Cookies, inspired by Jurassic World, are available now at retailers nationwide.

For snack time inspiration and more from the brand, visit MothersCookies.com and follow Mother's Cookies on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest).

About Mother's® Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's Cookies have been sparking celebrations and creating sweet moments of cookie joy. With its iconic fully frosted animal cookies covered in sprinkles, Mother's encourages parents and kids to take a step back from the daily grind and to live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting. The Mother's portfolio includes Original Circus Animal Cookies, Mythical Creatures Cookies, Dynamite Dinosaurs Cookies as well as seasonal offerings like Puppy Love, Springtime Buddies, Eerie Critters and Reindeer Games Cookies.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Jurassic World

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. An all-new event film – Jurassic World Rebirth – arrives in theaters July 2025.

