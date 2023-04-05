Mother's Day Gifts Inspired by Every Mom

From mom to pet moms and everything in between, James Avery offers designs that make the perfect gift

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is honoring all the mother figures in our lives. To celebrate this special day, the family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, launched its new Mother's Day Collection with gifts to express your love and support for the women who inspire you daily.

This release includes the Mom I Love You Charm with handwritten lettering on the design like a note from the heart. The new Floral Bouquet Charm features a bouquet of flowers wrapped in a bow for Mom. This design, like many others, is engravable. Add a special date, sweet symbol, initials or one of her favorite sayings to personalize her gift.

With James Avery, you'll give her an everyday reminder of the moments and memories spent together.

Mom, Stepmom, Mother-in-law

Choose her favorite color or her children's birthstones with the Cherished Birthstone Collection. This collection offers 12 birthstones and is available in sterling silver or 14k gold.

Grandmother

Surprise her with the iconic Mother's Love Collection in sterling silver or 14K gold. This design symbolizes the sweet embrace and a hug, and the kind of the love that is passed down from generation to generation.

Celebrate her memory

Keep Mom close to your heart with designs that tell the story of your love and memories. From angel designs to the You Are Always in My Heart Charm, these simple tokens celebrate the legacy that she left behind in all the lives she touched.

Pet Moms

Raising a pet can be its very own version of motherhood. This Mother's Day, treat the Pet Mom who is always working hard to give her pet the best life with the Cat Mom Charm, the Dog Mom Charm or one of our animal-themed designs.

No one knows Mom quite like you do, so celebrate your special bond with a gift that speaks to your unique connection by shopping our latest designs online or visiting with our Associates at your local James Avery retail store to find the perfect gift for her this Mother's Day.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations (as well as VonMaur.com). You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @JamesAvery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @JamesAveryJewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind-the-scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry