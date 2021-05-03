Mother's Day in Hollywood - a Distinctive Tradition

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag over two decades ago, will once again be distributing its annual "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Gift Bag. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with innovative, unique and useful products and services valued at over $50,000! The list of this year's mommies includes Katy Perry, Kristen Wiig, Jessica Biel, Amanda Seyfried, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Mindy Kaling, Mandy Moore, Billie Lourd, Greta Gerwig, Hilary Duff and Carrie Underwood.

Celebrate Mom with Edible delights and more! Elevated essentials from Nurtured 9 and dozens of other premier brands!

The 2021 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Gift Bag features:

Akeso Body Bar feminine care products, personal training sessions with Alexis Seletzky, one year VIP access to the AND/life fitness & lifestyle app, Celebrity Arms Liposuction by Dr. Thomas Su, Baylis & Harding luxury hand washes, Bellefixe stylish hair accessories, creatively inspired BOHEMiYUM Popcorn, Bonfire x March of Dimes collaborative fundraising baby onesie + tote bag set, BriteBrush GameBrush, City Threads UPF 50+ children's swimwear, Cloud Water sparkling CBD beverage, COLAB Dry Shampoo, Copper Pearl premium baby must-haves, Take the Trip! by c. René Washington, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea Starter Kit, Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, Drew Martin low-dose botanically-blended pre-rolls, Dr. PAWPAW multi-purpose soothing balms, Earth Justice "Never Rest" mom t-shirt + baby onesie, Earth's Shell Nourished-Shell nourishing body oil, Mother's Day FruitFlowers from Edible, Elixinol CBD Good Night capsules, Fifth Element (5E) Fire/Ice High Performance Hemp Salve, hormonal consultation + gift set from FLO Living, Florida Honey Pot Farms botanical terpene-infused honey, frank green personalized reusable bottle, French Lime chic athleisure set, FreshCut Paper pop-up paper flower bouquet, GAP tie dye cami midi dress, G-Labs NEFE Masque of Masques customized Infrared LED Programmes, HGC Apparel Respect Protect Love The Black Woman scarf, Ilana Muhlstein weight loss book + counseling session, ISA LAZO facial oil, high-potency IV infusion house calls from IV on Call, Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look On Social Media by Jessica Abo, Joy Bites No Sugar Added Chocolate Bars by Russell Stover, personalized sneakerbox from a Kicksnation, KM Relief Honey Caramel hemp-infused chews, Kristen Tirney Art swirl painting, lescarf elegant scarf, food allergy reduction program from Lil Mixins, LOCI premium vegan sneakers, Loulou Lollipop ultra-soft sustainable baby apparel, Lynn & Liana Serveware one-of-a-kind cheese board, Lynxx Spirits small batch straight bourbon, MAËLYS B-Flat Belly Firming Cream, complimentary project management from Maison Construction, Masktini Overnight Renewal Mask, 99GUARD #HowToSaveALife Medical-Grade Face Masks, NO FADE FRESH semi-permanent hair color, Nurtured 9 elevated essentials gift set, Odele beautiful clean hair products, Once Upon A Coconut premium coconut water, Oxygenetix award-winning breathable makeup foundation, Protect My Shoes shoe care gift set, We Should All Be Millionaires by Rachel Rodgers, Rose Box NYC luxury long-lasting roses, Soapy Faith artisan plant-based soap, Sweetology Mommy & Me Cookie Decorating Kit, The Happiness Planner guided journal set, The Healing Rose Luxury Relaxation Gift Pack, Tudaloo Handcrafted Heart Tote, Tushbaby ergonomic hip seat baby carrier, Violet breast health supplement, VOOKS streaming library of animated storybooks, Weed Cellars Prosecco and Wynonna CBD herbal-infused hemp-derived luxurious tinctures.

"Whether it's a resource to make parenting a little easier or products to pamper and soothe after a stressful day, we hope that these gifts will help celebrate motherhood, family and a life well lived. These ladies inspire us through their work on screen, and we hope to give them a bit of inspiration in their off-camera motherhood journey," says Distinctive Assets' founder Lash Fary.

