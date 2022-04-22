Mother's Day in Hollywood - a Distinctive Tradition

Celebrating All-Star Moms with Fabulous Gifts

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag over two decades ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Gift Bag. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique and useful! The list of this year's mommies includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emmy Rossum, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Halsey, Amber Heard, Emily Vancamp, Olivia Munn, Christina Ricci, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The 2022 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" Gift Bag features:

The Almighty Pineapple handcrafted Tranquility Oil Roller, Andis Company Wet & Dry Shaver + Personal Trimmer, ARTKIVE kids' art keepsake box-to-book conversion service, Athena Futures potty-training watch, Atkins Chai Latte Protein Shakes, Baketivity kids' baking kit, BIOKIDÉ Moisturizer Face Cream with baobab oil, BYROE salad-infused beauty, The Chai Box hand-blended small batch chai, City Pier Seafood Kitch'n Kidz seafood-inspired cooking kit, CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning fine chocolate collection, COLAB Refresh & Protect dry shampoo, Color Street Nail Strip deluxe gift box, C60 Purple Power ultimate antioxidant protection, Dig It Handwear Garden Gloves, Dr. Rahi MD advanced aesthetics treatments, Elixinol Sleep Gummies, Ferver Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Goddaughters AngelEyes Heart on My Shoulder pearl necklace, The Heart Company vegan Eau de Parfum fragrance collection, Hello Gorgeous premium French craft cocktails, It's a Sign gratitude journal, Jambys "performance inactivewear", Kandoona Zentyme Moments aromatherapy shower steamers, Koita premium Italian plant-based milks, Ladybug Potions wellness supplements, Leaner Creamer all-natural non-dairy coconut oil coffee creamer, Little Elska luxurious minky blanket, Stepping Stone by Liv Arnold, Lottie the Leopard Can't Find Her Spots by Ron Roecker, Love Sun Body SHEER POWER cruelty-free mineral face SPF 30 formula, MAЁLYS GET-SPRUNG Enriched Stretch Mark Oil + B-FLAT Belly Firming Cream, Moments Condoms reproductive planning/pleasure gift set, Mommies Work illustrated children's book, NutriFit healthy meal delivery, PeaTos plant-based deluxe snack bundle, Pedi Licious aloe gel/coconut oil infused Foot Polishing Scrub, Phiaton TWIG PRO wireless earbuds, Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars Minis, RaVina Labs Skin Essentials Travel Kit, R.J. Iguanas Everyday Hot Sauce, Rose Box NYC 4 rose acrylic jewelry box, RYDIR Band travel necessity, Schwank Grills Portable Infrared Grill, Shinery Radiance Wash hand + jewelry cleaner, SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers, Sweet Rosie Jewellery handmade jewelry, Tidal Hair Sticks hair accessories, Tree by Melina Sempil Watts, T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm, Tub Cubby Bathroom Organizer, Two Sisters Spa toy-filled bath bombs, Vahdam India sustainable & stylish insulated Rover Bottle, Warmies heatable cozy plush stuffed animals, WaterWipes biodegradable/plastic-free/compostable baby wipes, Wunderkeks "Best Cookies Ever" sampler, and YOUTH Anti-Blemish Concentrate.

"We hope these gifts will help these incredible women celebrate motherhood, family and a life well lived. These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention is to give them both inspiration and indulgence in their motherhood journeys," says Distinctive Assets' founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.

