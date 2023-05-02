Mother's Day in Hollywood - a Distinctive Tradition

Celebrating All-Star Moms with Fabulous Gifts

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag over two decades ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual "Mother's Day in Hollywood" celebrity gift boxes. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world's most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique and useful! All-star mommies on this year's gift list include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Vancamp, Jennifer Lawrence, Maria Sharapova, Allison Williams, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, Chrissy Teigen, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton, Michelle Williams, Gina Rodriguez, Meghan Trainor and Rihanna (among others).

Mother's Day in Hollywood Gift Selections. Fabulous Mother's Day Gifts ranging from Artisan Puzzles and Luxe Skincare to Broadway Show Tix and Innovative Shoes.

The 2023 "Mother's Day in Hollywood" gift extravaganza features:

Miage Skincare ultra-luxury skincare essentials, ANDALOU NATURALS DAILY SHADE + Blue Light Defense Facial Lotion/Mineral Sunscreen, ultra-premium Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave, Barebells mouthwatering Protein Bars, Beli clean prenatal collagen protein booster, Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Butter Cake Shoppe signature Pinklepuff cookie mix, refreshing Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Remarkable Life Coaching Package from Master Performance & Leadership Coach Caryn Gillen, CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning fine chocolate, C60 Purple Power's C60 Sexy edible massage oil, daily positive affirmations for the whole family from Daily Energy Cards, DAX for Naturals styling and conditioning natural hair care products, ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol, emulait biomimetic breast feeding system, FLRRiSH NICU Notes, Flour & Flower bespoke baked goods featuring edible flowers, Founders Beauty cruelty-free Creamy Clay Concentrate, wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines, Conquer Your Mindset life coaching sessions with Galit Ventura-Rozen, Greenfield Botanics Pure Radiance Organic Face Serum, greenReActives eco-friendly shoe/slipper hybrid footwear, HydroJug Stainless Steel Half Gallon and Studded HydroSHKR bottles, I'M THE CHEF TOO educational cooking kit, Jambys "performance inactivewear", Jewel sleek fashionable sunglasses, Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway show tickets x Little Words Project bracelet, Luli Bebe functional designer diaper bag, Lumibymari luxurious scented wax bath melts and cruelty-free artisan soaps, Lynn Mull energetic refresh Reiki session and Reiki-infused Oracle Deck, Mineral Fusion vegan ultra-nourishing lip gloss collection, MUD ORGANICS Glow Inside Out anti-aging supplement + serum bundle, Muse Literary curated set of award-winning books, NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity support, Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder, Not That Likeable: And Other Stories I Told Myself memoir by Amanda Hamilton, Once Upon a Farm nutritious organic snack/meal delivery, Permission Granted by best-selling author Melissa Camara Wilkins, Phyto Paris Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Blow-Dry Balm, Ready Nest Counseling maternal mental health gift set, Rose Box NYC single-rose acrylic jewelry box, Selfish Candles hand-poured diffuser, Sidh Ayur comprehensive ayurvedic consultation, SIEVA gold-filled jewelry, Proflexa topical pain relief cream from SinoVeda, Snowglobe Jewelry genuine snowflake sterling silver necklace, Social Brew 100% Kona Coffee Single Origin, SodaStream Art sparkling water maker, Starheal professional astrology consultation, Stave Puzzles handcrafted artisan wooden jigsaw puzzle, award-winning picture books by Sue Ganz-Schmitt, Sumner Street Shea handmade vegan body butter, KANDESN Pure Foaming Cleanser from Sunrider International, Suzie's CBD Treats (for the fur babies), Sweetums flavored intimate/feminine wipes, The Beauty Tea Company limited-edition all-natural tea collection, the 100-Day Happiness Planner and Gratitude Journal, apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, Too Much Lush ocean resin reclaimed maple wood cheese board, Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverage, unbound glo "this is motherhood" beautifully iconic candle, Upminders LRU (Love Respect Unity) Medallion, VODANA USA innovative hair tools, the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society, Wet Brush Original Detangler and ZENTS five-star skin hydration products.

"These gifts celebrate some of our favorite women as they tackle the challenging role of working mother. These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention is to support and indulge them in their motherhood journeys," says Distinctive Assets' founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.

