Mother's Day Traditions Spark Cherished Memories for Residents at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care enjoyed a special day honoring grandmothers, mothers, aunts and loved ones with a heartwarming tradition of a Mother's Day brunch surrounded by family and friends. Fresh flowers adorned the tables as guests dined upon savory dishes and decadent desserts served by the talented culinary team. The clinking of mimosa glasses and laughter filled the air as guests enjoyed friendly conversation and live music by Guy Lee.

Residents, family and friends gather at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Florida to honor their mothers with a traditional Sunday Brunch featuring live entertainment.
"Honoring our seniors is embedded in the daily culture of our Watercrest organization, but it is particularly special to focus on the mothers and motherly figures who make up our Watercrest family as residents, family members, and staff," says James Brassard, Senior Executive Director. "These moments of significance are essential to sparking memories and encouraging interaction and engagement for our residents."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy and purpose amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living and prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

