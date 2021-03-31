Mother's® Introduces Sparkling Mythical Creature® Cookies just in time for National Unicorn Day

To celebrate the occasion, just in time for National Unicorn Day on April 9, Mother's has teamed up with Sprinkles to introduce a limited-edition cupcake inspired by the new cookies! Aptly called the Mythical Creature by Mother's, the cupcakes will be available for one week only, from April 5 – 11. The cupcake is a pink, blue and purple sprinkle studded vanilla cake, sugar cookie crust, pink vanilla buttercream frosting, lightly sprinkled with silver sugar crystals and topped with a Mythical Creature Cookie.

"We're so excited to introduce Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies, the first innovation from Mother's in nearly a decade – and an extension to the popular Circus Animal cookies," said Rachna Patel, Sr. Director Cookies Marketing at Ferrara. "We hope the cookies spark joy and imagination as a fun treat parents can share with kids, and we're happy to partner with Sprinkles to bring the playful nature of our cookies to life in a new way."

Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies are available at Target® and Albertsons® in a 9 oz bag for an average suggested retail price of $3.49 and at Walmart in an 18-count multipack starting at an average suggested retail price of $6.99. The Mythical Creature by Mother's cupcake is available at all Sprinkles bakeries, online at sprinkles.com, and at bakery ATM's for $5.50-$6.50, depending on bakery.

"We're always looking for flavors that are innovative and will resonate with our guests" said Charles Craig, Vice President of Culinary at Sprinkles. "Our limited-edition Mythical Creature Cupcake is a new, fun way to enjoy a nostalgic treat. Last year we baked up a Circus Animal cupcake that was inspired by Mother's Animal Cookies and our guests loved it. With the release of Mother's Sparkling Mythical Creature Cookies, we have the chance to develop a new flavor that would wow our guests."

To learn more about the Mother's cookies, visit www.motherscookies.com and follow @motherscookiesus on Instagram and @Mother'sCookies on Facebook. Visit sprinkles.com, @sprinklescupcakes on Instagram, @sprinkles on Facebook and @sprinkles on Twitter to learn all about Sprinkles cupcakes.

