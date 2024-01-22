Motion Control Market worth $21.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The motion control market is expected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2029 from USD 16.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2024–2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Motion Control Market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, with the widespread adoption of automation being a significant contributor across global industries.

Motion Control Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 16.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 21.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, System, End-user Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Designing flexible, scalable, and low-cost motion control systems Key Market Opportunities Adoption of Industry 4.0 principles for manufacturing Key Market Drivers Rising need for high-end automation across industries

As businesses pursue operational efficiency, the utilization of motion control systems becomes crucial in optimizing manufacturing processes. These systems play a key role in ensuring precise control over the movement of machinery and robotic systems. Market expansion is further fueled by technological advancements, such as the incorporation of advanced sensors and communication protocols, enhancing the sophistication of motion control solutions. The emergence of smart factories, Industry 4.0 initiatives, and the demand for enhanced production quality and accuracy also contribute to this upward trend. Additionally, the increasing applications of motion control in diverse sectors, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare, underscore its pivotal role as a fundamental facilitator of modern industrial automation.

The closed-loop system is expected to account for the largest share of the motion control market during the forecast period.

The closed-loop systems provide a continuous feedback loop to regulate and adjust the performance of motion control components. This feedback mechanism allows for real-time monitoring and correction, ensuring precise and accurate control over the movement of machinery and automated systems. As industries increasingly prioritize efficiency and precision in their operations, the closed-loop system's capability to deliver reliable and stable performance positions it as a leading choice in the motion control market, contributing significantly to its overall market share.

The automotive industry is projected to account for the largest share of the motion control market during the forecast period.

Motion control assumes a crucial role in the manufacturing processes of the automotive industry, providing precise oversight of machinery and robotic systems. This precision is pivotal in improving production accuracy, minimizing cycle times, and optimizing the overall efficiency of operations. The automotive sector's growing emphasis on automation, smart manufacturing practices, and the implementation of Industry 4.0 initiatives further fuels the demand for advanced motion control solutions. With automotive manufacturers consistently integrating motion control technologies to streamline their production lines, the industry is positioned to sustain its leadership, playing a key role in propelling the overall growth and dominance of the motion control market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth in Asia Pacific is rooted in the region's dynamic industrial landscape, characterized by a surge in manufacturing activities and rapid technological advancements. As countries in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, continue to witness substantial industrialization and automation across diverse sectors, the demand for motion control solutions is on the rise. The burgeoning adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, coupled with a focus on enhancing manufacturing efficiency, contributes to the increased deployment of motion control systems in the region. Additionally, the expansion of key industries such as automotive, electronics, and machinery manufacturing further propels the demand for motion control technologies. With these factors in play, the Asia Pacific region is positioned to lead in registering substantial growth in the Motion Control Industry, reflecting its pivotal role in the global industrial automation landscape.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in motion control companies such ABB (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

