Mötley Crüe's "The Dirt" Comes to Select Regal Cinemas for One Night Only on June 27

Bonus Content Features an Exclusive Never-Before-Seen Pre-Show Q&A and the Big Screen Premiere of the 1986 Documentary "Mötley Crüe: Uncensored"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, fans across the United States will have the opportunity to experience Mötley Crüe's acclaimed biopic The Dirt on the big screens at Regal for a special one-night-only theatrical event on Saturday, June 27.

Motley Crue's The Dirt at Regal Regal

"Concert movies, documentaries, and biographical films provide music lovers with big screen, behind-the-scenes access to the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "Partnering with Live Nation, Mötley Crüe, Netflix, and Submarine Deluxe, Regal moviegoers are getting a stadium-sized theatrical release of The Dirt."

This theatrical release of The Dirt is part of the band's 45th anniversary celebration and serves as the precursor to The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins North American Tour, which begins on July 17. Before the film, audiences will enjoy an exclusive never-before-seen pre-show Q&A video featuring members of Mötley Crüe created specifically for this big screen event.

Based on Mötley Crüe's bestselling autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, this tell-all biopic gives moviegoers an all-access pass to the on-and-off stage lives of one of the most iconic groups in rock 'n' roll history. Chronicling the band's rise from the Sunset Strip to the world stage through alternating viewpoints, the film explores what it meant to each member as Mötley Crüe became "The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."

Immediately following the film, fans will experience the first ever theatrical showing of the legendary 1986 documentary, Mötley Crüe: Uncensored, which follows band members around Los Angeles and features excerpts from two never-before-seen videos for "Take Me to the Top" and "Public Enemy #1" plus 25 uncensored minutes of behind the scenes footage.

The one-night-only event will take place at 98 Regal locations across the country three weeks before the band embarks on its 33-date The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins North American tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of the band's iconic Carnival Of Sins tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will bring Mötley Crüe's high-impact live show—renowned for its decades-spanning catalog of hits, explosive production, and unforgettable visuals—to fans across North America. On July 10, the band will also release a limited-edition picture disc box set, Crücial Crüe 1981-1989, available for pre-order via BMG.

Advance tickets for showtimes of The Dirt at Regal locations are available now at select theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also secure seats for screenings of The Dirt by joining Regal Unlimited where subscribers see as many movies whenever and wherever they want.

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY® nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like "Kickstart My Heart" and "Home Sweet Home," are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, among others. The band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book. Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 43 years into their career, wrapping up a two-year stadium world tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a brand-new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single "Dogs of War." 2025 saw Mötley Crüe return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mötley Crüe will celebrate their 45th anniversary in 2026 with a massive North American Tour between July and September. For upcoming announcements, more information and tour dates visit motley.com.

About Submarine Deluxe

Submarine Deluxe is the theatrical distribution division of Submarine Entertainment, founded in 2009 and dedicated to bringing acclaimed feature films and documentaries to audiences nationwide. The company specializes in works that explore art, culture, pop culture, social issues, and compelling human stories. Its releases include the Academy Award–nominated documentary All That Breathes, as well as War Game, Separated, Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole, I Called Him Morgan, Gilbert, Chasing Ice, Fire Music, and Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict. Through a carefully curated slate, Submarine Deluxe champions distinctive voices and thought-provoking films that inspire conversation and cultural engagement. Website: www.submarine.com

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact(s)

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager at Regal

(865) 925-9539

Leo Lavoro

Public Relations for Mötley Crüe

[email protected]

Joe Tufano

VP of Distribution at Submarine Deluxe

[email protected]

SOURCE Regal