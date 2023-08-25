Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market to grow by USD 209.81 million from 2022 to 2027 \ Economies of scale benefit due to declining prices of LCD/TFT displays boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle instrument cluster market size is set to grow by USD 209.81 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. Discover Auto Parts & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Backcountry.com LLC: The company offers motorcycle instrument clusters such as tachometer gauge, multifunction gauge, and one style gauge under its subsidiary called MotoSport LLC

Continental AG: The company offers motorcycle instrument clusters such as 150cc, 500cc, and full LCD instrument clusters.

Dime City Cycles Inc: The company offers motorcycle instrument clusters such as Acewell 4553 black speedo motorcycle gauges.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market - Market Segmentation

The motorcycle instrument cluster market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (automotive, construction and mining, and others), Type (hybrid, digital, and analog), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for this segment is fuelled by the consistent pursuit of technical advances by the automotive sector and the incorporation of smart technologies into motorcycles. For example, several manufacturers such as Yamaha and BMW Motorrad are dominating the market by producing cutting-edge and user-friendly clusters that provide features including GPS navigation, smartphone connectivity, and advanced diagnostics. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 70% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main countries which are significantly contributing to the growth of the motorcycle instrument cluster market in the APAC region are China, India, and Japan. Factors such as affordability, convenience, and space-saving advantages are fuelling the demand for instrument clusters in China. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for commuter and mid-segment motorcycles in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Backcountry.com LLC

Cluster Repairs UK

Comoto Holdings Inc.

Continental AG

Dime City Cycles Inc.

Embien Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Galaxy Indicators India Pvt. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

JPM Group

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Minda Corp. Ltd.

MTA Spa

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Pricol Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Suprajit Engineering Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Visteon Corp.

VVDN Technologies

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Economies of scale benefit owing to declining prices of LCD/TFT displays driving the market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing concern regarding the hardware costs across OEMs in the two-wheeler and automotive industries. The increase in popularity of technology in consumer electronics leads to an increase in its volume resulting in price reduction and benefits from related industries. As a result, it enables OEMs to employ new technology cost-effectively. For instance, the cost of LCD panels has declined due to an increase in smartphones, resulting in overall cost reduction in human-machine interface (HMI) systems. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

Multilayer displays enabling further developments in digital instrument clusters is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The unpopularity of instrument clusters among motorcycle enthusiasts is a significant challenge impeding market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The automotive winches system (AWS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 145.44 million. This automotive winches system market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (electric winches and hydraulic winches), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The automotive drivetrain market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68.89 billion. This automotive drivetrain market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (forward-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is driving the global automotive drivetrain market.

Motorcycle Instrument Cluster Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 209.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Backcountry.com LLC, Cluster Repairs UK, Comoto

Holdings Inc., Continental AG, Dime City Cycles Inc.,

Embien Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Galaxy Indicators India

Pvt. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, JPM Group,

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Corp. Ltd., MTA

Spa, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch

GmbH, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Texas Instruments

Inc., Visteon Corp., and VVDN Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, and Market condition

analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

