Motorized Precision Goniometers for Optics and Photonics Alignment

Stackable Design Preserves a Common Center of Rotation

SHREWSBURY, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning solutions, introduces the L-886 Goniometer Family, a series of high-performance motorized units designed for precise angular positioning in demanding research and industrial environments.

The stackable design of the L-886 goniometer series preserves a common center of rotation, a great advantage in multi-axis alignment applications.

Engineered for accuracy, flexibility, and cost efficiency, the L-886 goniometer series provides a rotation range of up to 17°, combined with a payload capacity of up to 3.5 kg. Its excellent repeatability of motion and encoder resolution of better than 1µrad ensures reliable and reproducible positioning, making it ideal for applications requiring ultra-fine angular adjustments.

Common Center of Rotation with Stacked Goniometers

The design of the goniometers allows for stacked combinations (Theta X and Theta Y) that maintain a common pivot point, a critical feature in optical alignment, and photonic devices alignment, such as fiber array units (FAU).

6-Axis Alignment System with three Goniometers

The compact design enables easy integration into multi-axis systems, including combinations with linear, vertical, and XY stages, such as the L-836 linear stage family. This flexibility makes the L-886 goniometers particularly well suited for optical inspection, fiber alignment, semiconductor testing, and metrology applications where space constraints and precision are critical. A complete 6-axis photonics alignment system integrating three L-886 goniometers is also available.

Dynamic Applications

With a maximum angular velocity of up to 10°/s, the motorized precision stages also support dynamic motion requirements, enabling efficient alignment workflows in production and laboratory environments.

The L-886 goniometer complements PI's broad portfolio of rotary and linear precision motion and positioning systems, offering a cost-effective solution without compromising performance. Its robust mechanical design and high positioning accuracy, along with long-term stability and repeatability, are essential for high-throughput industrial test, and assembly applications.

Industries & Applications Served

Photonics & Optical Alignment, Semiconductor Manufacturing & Metrology, Microscopy & Life Sciences, Laser Processing & Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Automation & Metrology Systems

More information: L-886 Compact and Versatile Goniometer

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)