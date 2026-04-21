TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorlux, the iconic opening night of Monterey Car Week, announced today the featured classes for its summer 2026 event on Wednesday, August 12. The event welcomed a sold-out audience in 2025 and returns with an immersive evening featuring Michelin-starred chefs, 90+ point wines, handcrafted cocktails and a curated collection of world-class automobiles and aircraft.

Motorlux Pairs Global Culinary Inspiration with Legendary Car Classes for Monterey Car Week’s Iconic Opening Night. Photo by Hagerty.

Guests attending Motorlux 2026 will enjoy featured classes encompassing themed culinary and automotive pairings. The exhibits are led by four country-themed vignettes as well as two bespoke luxury experiences:

Le Pur Sang des Automobiles: Inspired by the vehicles of Ettore Bugatti, guests become immersed in racing heritage and atelier craftsmanship where they will savor cuisine and beverages inspired by French excellence. Expect everything from the breathtaking Type 35 to the modern Chiron.

Inspired by the vehicles of Ettore Bugatti, guests become immersed in racing heritage and atelier craftsmanship where they will savor cuisine and beverages inspired by French excellence. Expect everything from the breathtaking Type 35 to the modern Chiron. The Coventry Collection: Celebrate 65 years of the gorgeous Jaguar E-Type with an homage to British motoring heritage and a hospitality experience influenced by the classic English pub, a place where good times and friendship thrive.

Celebrate 65 years of the gorgeous Jaguar E-Type with an homage to British motoring heritage and a hospitality experience influenced by the classic English pub, a place where good times and friendship thrive. Dodici: Blending the effortless glamour of the Italian Riviera and the warm golden-hour light of sunset, guests will enjoy a tribute to the sonorous thrill of the V-12 engine with the gorgeous food and wine of the region. This collection will feature marques such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and more.

Blending the effortless glamour of the Italian Riviera and the warm golden-hour light of sunset, guests will enjoy a tribute to the sonorous thrill of the V-12 engine with the gorgeous food and wine of the region. This collection will feature marques such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and more. Chasing Cherry Blossoms: Guests will step into the beauty of sakura season where we blend the magic of blooming cherry blossoms, the precision of Japanese design and the freshness of its cuisine. Showcasing the great classics from Japan on two wheels and four, spotlights will range from legendary sport bikes to classic GT cars.

Guests will step into the beauty of sakura season where we blend the magic of blooming cherry blossoms, the precision of Japanese design and the freshness of its cuisine. Showcasing the great classics from Japan on two wheels and four, spotlights will range from legendary sport bikes to classic GT cars. Rally Madness: Guests join a salute to the strength, power and raw ability of the world's most wild rally cars, with a focus on outrageous Group B machines and the production cars they inspired.

Guests join a salute to the strength, power and raw ability of the world's most wild rally cars, with a focus on outrageous Group B machines and the production cars they inspired. Privé One: This grouping honors the one-off masterpieces, bespoke-built supercars, custom colors, commissioned builds and coach-built jewels of the world's finest automotive designers, builders and composers.

"Motorlux sets the tone for the car world's favorite celebration, Monterey Car Week, and we welcome guests to join us again for an immersion into automotive and culinary culture, all against the backdrop of a sunlit evening at the Monterey Jet Center," said Marc Burns, Hagerty CMO. "This year promises to be very special with some exceptional curations and unrivalled experiences for enthusiast drivers and their guests to enjoy."

Motorlux isn't bound by the road alone - some of the world's finest aircraft will be on display on the tarmac as well. A world class collection of rare, storied and bespoke aircraft, both new and vintage, will fly-in for display at the Monterey Jet Center. From warbirds to private jets, luxury helicopters and more, Motorlux satisfies the aviation fan's appetite as well.

Hagerty Drivers Club members will receive exclusive early access to Motorlux with curated cocktails and a first look at the cars and aircraft on display. Membership includes year-round benefits including roadside assistance and the award-winning Hagerty Drivers Club magazine among many others. To take advantage of these benefits, enthusiasts can sign up at the Hagerty Drivers Club website.

Broad Arrow will continue to be highly integrated with Motorlux, where representatives will preview select auction and private sale vehicles and can assist clients interested in registering to bid for the company's auction at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14. All Motorlux guests will continue to receive complimentary auction access.

For photos and press materials from Motorlux 2025, click here. To submit a vehicle or aircraft entry, click here.

About Motorlux

Motorlux is a vibrant celebration of cars, craft and community held during Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center. Under the stewardship of Hagerty, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more information and tickets, visit Motorlux.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®.

SOURCE Hagerty