Motorola unveils the moto g stylus - 2026 and moto pad - 2026, powering seamless creativity across screens

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the moto g stylus stands apart as the only smartphone in its price tier to offer a true stylus experience, giving users a precise, intuitive way to capture ideas the moment inspiration strikes.1 This year, Motorola builds on that foundation with the new moto g stylus - 2026, now featuring a built-in active stylus, and marks an important expansion of its portfolio with the moto pad - 2026. Together, these devices are designed to support creativity, productivity, and play across screens.

moto g stylus - 2026: Active pen within reach

From capturing ideas with an active stylus to expanding them on a larger canvas, both devices support creativity, productivity, and play across screens.

From focused study sessions to well-earned downtime, today's devices need to move as fast as inspiration does. The integrated active stylus on the moto g stylus – 2026 delivers next-level precision for note-taking, gaming, and creative expression.

The new active stylus responds to tilt and pressure in supported apps, enabling broader shading, finer lines, and more natural strokes, bringing a pen‑on‑paper feel to everyday tasks.

That experience carries seamlessly into the Notes app, where users can view all handwritten notes, sketches, and ideas at a glance. Users also have access to a suite of features that help boost creativity and productivity. Tools like Sketch to Image uses AI to turn simple drawings into polished visuals, while Handwriting Calculator solves handwritten equations instantly—no app switching required.

Beyond the Notes app, the active stylus unlocks smart shortcuts across the device:

Quick Clip: Highlight and send text directly to Notes with a press of the stylus button

Highlight and send text directly to Notes with a press of the stylus button Drag & Drop: Press and hold the stylus over an image, then drag & drop the picture into Notes from supported apps

Press and hold the stylus over an image, then drag & drop the picture into Notes from supported apps Hover to Magnify: Preview text up close by hovering the stylus over the screen

Preview text up close by hovering the stylus over the screen Circle to Search with Google: Long‑press the pen button and circle anything you see on your device to get instant search results without switching apps1

The stylus delivers up to 100 hours of standby time, nearly four hours of writing, and fully recharges in just 15 minutes.3 With IP68 and IP69 protection tested by SGS, users can confidently take it anywhere.4

A camera system designed to capture it all

The moto g stylus – 2026 isn't just precise when creating, it's powerful when capturing too. A 50MP Ultra Pixel main camera with a Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor, Optical Image Stabilization, and all‑pixel technology delivers sharper, brighter photos, even in low light.

Users can explore more perspectives with a 13MP Ultrawide & Macro Vision camera, while a 3‑in‑1 light sensor optimizes exposure and color in any environment. Up front, the 32MP selfie camera5 produces studio‑quality results and automatically switches to group mode when more people step into frame. For video, the moto g stylus records in 4K across every lens, with enhanced stabilization for smooth footage, even on the move.

Behind the scenes, advanced AI-powered imaging enhances every shot with intelligent features, including:

Photo Enhancement Engine: Fine‑tunes color, brightness, and texture for vivid results

Fine‑tunes color, brightness, and texture for vivid results Signature Style: Applies AI‑driven adjustments tailored to scenes like food, portraits, or landscapes

Applies AI‑driven adjustments tailored to scenes like food, portraits, or landscapes Super Zoom: Delivers clear, detailed shots from afar using hybrid zoom technology

Delivers clear, detailed shots from afar using hybrid zoom technology Action Shot: Reduces blur by dynamically adjusting shutter speed for moving subjects

Reduces blur by dynamically adjusting shutter speed for moving subjects Portrait Mode: Capture the same subject at multiple focal lengths—24mm, 35mm, and 50mm

A display that brings everything to life

Every interaction shines on the 6.7‑inch Extreme AMOLED display with 1.5K Super HD resolution. With up to 5000 nits of peak brightness,6 content stays clear indoors or out. High Brightness Mode automatically boosts visibility outdoors, reaching up to 1400 nits, while Display Color Boost adjusts color and contrast based on ambient light.

A 120Hz refresh rate7 makes scrolling feel more like gliding. That holds true even with wet hands, thanks to Water Touch technology.

Refined design meets everyday durability

No matter where your creative journey takes you, the moto g stylus - 2026 is prepared with SGS tested IP68 and IP69 ratings4 and SGS-certified military-grade toughness.9 This combination protects against drops of nearly five feet, extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and high‑pressure water spray.4

The new moto g stylus is as beautiful as it is durable. All of that protection comes wrapped in a stylish, easy‑to‑grip leather-inspired finish with a distinct twill-inspired texture. It's available in two Pantone‑curated colors10: PANTONE® Coal Smoke and PANTONE® Lavender Mist.

Power that lasts

A 5200mAh battery fuels it all, delivering up to 44 hours of use.11,12 When it's time to recharge, users can tap into 68W TurboPower™ charging12,13 for fast top‑ups or 15W wireless charging14 for cable‑free convenience.

Designed for longevity, the battery retains over 80% of its health after 1,600 charging cycles,15 with built-in Battery Care features to help keep the device performing at its best for years to come.

Smart software, seamless experiences

Out of the box, the moto g stylus – 2026 works with AndroidTM 16, giving users access to the latest in privacy, security, personalization, and powerful AI experiences. With Google Gemini16 built in, users can unlock new possibilities for help with writing, planning, and everyday tasks, while AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos make it easy to enhance images with just a few taps.

Motorola's Hello UX lets users tailor their experience with customizable colors, fonts, entertainment settings, and intuitive Gestures that make everyday interactions easier.

For seamless multi‑device experiences, Smart Connect brings everything together, making it simple to share files, mirror content to a PC, tablet, TV, or monitor, and stay connected across screens.17, 18

Rounding out the experience is the Moto Secure19 app, powered by ThinkShield, which serves as a central hub for managing device security and privacy features with ease.

moto pad - 2026: Power your study. Fuel your play

While the moto g stylus - 2026 helps capture ideas in the moment, the new moto pad gives them room to grow. Its 11" 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate8 makes studying, streaming, and multitasking feel effortless on a larger canvas.

Powered by Dolby technology, the Quad speakers deliver an immersive audio experience with greater depth, clarity, and detail across all your favorite entertainment, whether listening over speakers or headphones.

Powering it all is the MediaTek D6300 5G processor, enabling responsive performance, sharp visuals, and reliable 5G connectivity — no WiFi required.20

With Smart Connect support, users can unify their phone, tablet, and PC for seamless multitasking and content sharing across screens.17,18

Plus, Circle to Search with Google makes it simple to instantly search or translate anything on screen without switching apps.2

A long-lasting 7040mAh battery powers up to 12 hours of streaming on a single charge12 and refuels quickly with 20W charging,21 so productivity and play don't have to pause.

Designed for everyday comfort, the moto pad features a rounded-edge, all-metal design that feels as good as it looks. It comes in a refined PANTONE® Bronze Green, delivering a modern, elegant finish that stands out wherever you take it.

moto g stylus Availability

In the United States, the new moto g stylus - 2026 will be available universally unlocked at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on April 16 (starting MSRP: $499.99). The device will also be available at Google Fi Wireless on April 16, with subsequent availability at Spectrum Mobile, Cricket Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, and Optimum Mobile.22

In Canada, the new moto g stylus - 2026 will be available at motorola.ca on April 16.

moto pad Availability

In the United States, the new moto pad - 2026 will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 30.23 T-Mobile consumers can also purchase the device directly on Motorola.com (MSRP: $249.99).

Contact

Brendan Hall

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. THINKSHIELD is a trademark of Lenovo. Google, Gemini, Google Photos, and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Based on internal research conducted as of November 4th, 2025, of available smartphones NA markets priced below $500 US dollars. Results, availability, and compatibility vary. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android and Google app to the latest version. Results may vary depending on visual or audio matches. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed. Works on compatible apps and surfaces, and with ambient music only. Will not identify music coming through headphones or if phone volume is off. Battery life and charging claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal network conditions. Actual battery life and recharge times will vary based on many factors, including system settings, network and usage. Charging rate slows as charging progresses. Water and dust resistance were independently tested by SGS, a global inspection/testing firm, to meet IP68 and IP69 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Not waterproof. The 32MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 8MP. Motorola lab data. The value refers to the screen's peak brightness it can reach in specific scenarios, but the actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions. Smart & balanced mode has a minimum device refresh rate of 30Hz and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz; actual refresh rate will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. Actual refresh rate may vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors. Independently tested and certified by SGS, a global inspection/testing firm, to meet MIL-STD 810H standard. MIL-STD 810H establishes a methodology for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola uses the U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards to test devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions to determine durability. Such testing and certification is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. The moto g stylus - 2026 was tested against 16 categories and 14 MIL-STD-810H procedures to prove its toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Motorola's standard warranty. Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. The typical capacity is 5200mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 5100mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Maximum 68W charge; Rapid charging capable only with Motorola TurboPower™ 68W charger or higher (sold separately); higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability. Wireless charger sold separately. Based on internal testing simulating daily user charging habits in a controlled laboratory environment; actual battery lifespan will vary depending on personal usage patterns, charging methods, temperature, and other factors; battery performance may diminish over time. Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses. Compatibility and availability varies. Smart Connect is available on selected smartphones, tablets, and on Windows 10 and 11. Visit the FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-CⓇ cord. Smart Connect wireless connection is supported with TVs and external displays that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only. Availability varies by carrier Download speeds based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity during average network traffic. Available with 5G service plan and 5G network coverage; available only in select areas. See carrier for details. Maximum 20W charging requires a PD 3.0 protocol compatible Motorola TurboPower™ charger rated above 20W (sold separately). Chargers exceeding 20W will not increase charging speeds beyond this maximum. Pricing varies by carrier/memory variant; to be communicated by carriers upon availability Pricing to be communicated by carrier upon availability

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc