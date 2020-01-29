Motorsport Industry Veteran and Former BMW Chapter President Joins Track Rabbit Team

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to its rapidly-increasing client base, Track Rabbit® announced they have hired Angel Hall as the newest member of the company. The automotive and motorsports event registration, administration, and marketing platform sought to grow their Account Management Team with Angel as Relationship Manager.

Angel's connection to the car culture is paramount, having served as president of the BMW CCA Kansas City chapter for five years (she has since relaxed her responsibilities by stepping down to Vice President, and regularly volunteers for StreetSurvival events).

"As an Event Registrar, I know first-hand the issues that arise," Angel said. "Running an event can be stressful, but, thankfully, it doesn't have to be. There is a spectrum of solutions right here [at Track Rabbit] for attracting, registering, and retaining members—it is the platform for car people."

As a former administrator for motorsport registration platforms, Angel understands the needs of the end-user. Her strong technical knowledge and customer service experience within the industry lends an invaluable and specific insight that will serve Track Rabbit's clients for the better.

"What I love the most about Track Rabbit is how easy it is to build an event!" Angel said. "What used to take hours of structuring can be done in a fraction of the time. Additionally, I commend the overall vision of the company and its compatibility with MotorCrush® and Awesome Joe Auctions® [the two companion products to Track Rabbit that, together, create a cohesive ecosystem]. These products are incredibly useful for all levels of motorsport enthusiasts who want to connect to others just like them."

In her role, Angel will oversee the relationship of Track Rabbit's clients, understanding their individual goals and how the system can best serve them.

Angel has been an active member of BMW CCA for over 10 years, and hails from Less Summit, Missouri.

About Track Rabbit

Track Rabbit is an automotive and motorsport event registration and administration platform within a comprehensive marketing ecosystem. Its customizable features keep users informed and connected while giving racing tracks, clubs and schools the tools they need to fill their rosters and lower operating costs.

About Andy Lally ALIVE®

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE's vision is to fuel this industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourages sharing, community, and connectedness.

