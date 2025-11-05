Track Rabbit Doubles Down: AI Investment, Organizer-Driven Impact

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a space often dominated by oversized, overpriced, and impersonal event registration and membership platforms, Track Rabbit has emerged as the automotive and motorsports community's agile underdog and industry disruptor. Now, with this announcement of a substantial investment in artificial intelligence (AI), Track Rabbit plans to further enhance client support through event operations, marketing success and return-on-investment.

From Startup to Standout

From its humble beginnings to its current status as a robust, professional-grade platform, Track Rabbit now supports dozens of unique business models, from single-day track events to complex multi-location organizations. With over 60+ admin features and 30+ user features, the platform continues to evolve while staying true to its community-first ethos.

"Our mission has always been to empower and reinforce the organizations that fuel this industry—tracks, clubs, schools and leagues," said David Atadan, Co-Founder at Track Rabbit. "We believe that by constantly investing in new technologies we are also investing in the community, rather than extracting from it. This creates a more sustainable and vibrant future for the automotive and motorsports industry by helping organizations boost attendance and membership growth."

Pete Stolz, Principal and Instructor at Level Up Racing School says "You can tell Track Rabbit actually listens to its clients. Every update, every feature feels like it was created to solve real challenges we face day to day. That kind of attention is rare in this industry. [Plus,] Track Rabbit's pricing structure makes it possible for smaller organizations like ours to operate sustainably and still offer a first-class experience to our drivers. It's clear they built this platform with the organizers in mind."

Amplifying Service, Not Replacing It

With Track Rabbit's recent $50,000 investment in AI, some may be skeptical AI will replace the human aspect of their service. But the company's approach to AI isn't about replacing human service, it's about amplifying it. "AI is redefining the customer journey, influencing how needs are discovered, and decisions are made," said Tommy Atadan, AI Transformation Leader at Trellist Marketing and Technology, Track Rabbit's parent company. "However, the consultative nature of the Track Rabbit and Trellist teams are what make our AI tools so powerful because we are able to translate the information to our clients to either help them become more operationally efficient or garner stronger results for their marketing."

Additionally, as other platforms raise prices and reduce service, Track Rabbit remains privately held and purpose-driven, with pricing that undercuts competitors by 50–90%. Its focus on transparency, value, and hands-on client support, at no additional cost, has made it a trusted partner to dozens of motorsports organizations across North America.

"Track Rabbit has always put our needs first," said Becky Meyer, Owner of Fast Line Trackdays. "They consistently respond quickly when we need support, and they are dedicated to helping us make our events successful."

Whether it's customizable event registration, participant management, or marketing and sponsorship solutions, Track Rabbit continues to expand its capabilities while staying true to its founding principle: put people and passion before profit.

About Track Rabbit: Track Rabbit™ is a marketing-based event registration, member management, and administrative e-commerce platform for automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry. Through modern technology and features, the platform is designed to keep users engaged and connected, increase revenue and decrease costs for leading tracks, clubs, schools, and others who run events or manage memberships. The platform is just one of many leveraged offerings within the ALIVE brand and is managed by a team of experts that partner with clients to build their business utilizing both features within the technology and through sister platforms, solutions, and services. Visit trackrabbit.com to learn more.

About ALIVE: ALIVE™ is a marketing and technology company that serves automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry through an ecosystem of industry-specific platforms, solutions, and services. ALIVE acts as a partner to a broad number of clients and customers looking to build their business or brand through modern techniques, modern technology, and passion for the industry. ALIVE's experts are a mix of strong business acumen and industry expertise that become an extension of client teams to provide long-lasting results. Learn more at aliveplatforms.com.

SOURCE Track Rabbit