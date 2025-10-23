Track Rabbit Named Official Preferred Platform for BMW CCA's Event Registration in 2026

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between BMW Car Club of America (BMW CCA) and Track Rabbit that began in 2024 has reached a new milestone. BMW CCA has officially designated Track Rabbit® as their fully endorsed preferred platform of choice for event registration across all chapters nationwide for 2026. This milestone represents the culmination of a transformative collaboration that is revolutionizing how BMW CCA's 69 chapters and more than 55,000 active members engage with motorsports events.

BMW CCA's Preferred Event Platform is Track Rabbit

Full endorsement comes after Track Rabbit demonstrated its ability to meet and exceed the complex requirements and diverse needs of BMW CCA's extensive network. The platform's marketing-based approach, combined with advanced member management and administrative e-commerce capabilities, has streamlined operations while enhancing the member experience by combining previously fragmented chapter information and events.

"Track Rabbit has proven itself to be more than a technology provider – they are true partners in every sense," said Frank Patek, Executive Director of the BMW Car Club of America. "Their commitment to our success, coupled with their innovative platform capabilities, made this full endorsement decision straightforward. They've transformed how we operate and connect with our members."

Michael Eguina, General Manager of Track Rabbit, emphasized the significance of this endorsement: "BMW CCA's full endorsement validates our commitment to continuous innovation and partnership-centered approach. We listen to what automotive clubs need, build it with them, and back it up with the kind of extraordinary service that defines lasting partnerships."

Industry Leadership Through Innovation

The endorsement solidifies Track Rabbit's position as the preferred solution for leading automotive organizations. Beyond BMW CCA, the platform now serves top-rated tracks and major clubs including regions of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and the Porsche Club of America (PCA).

Victoria Drach, Director of Operations at ALIVE, highlighted the company's unique approach: "We pride ourselves on being more than a vendor. Our transparent, partnership-centered business model ensures win-win outcomes for everyone."

Partnership Built on Trust and Performance

Jeff Caldwell, President of BMW CCA, reflected on the partnership's evolution: "I am looking forward to the continued growth of the Track Rabbit platform, as we strive to bring our membership the best club experience possible. It is the mission of the BMW CCA Board of Directors to make available customizable and comprehensive event registration and management tools to our event organizers, chapters, and members. Track Rabbit has and continues to be a strong partner with the BMW CCA in reaching our goals. It is my belief that Track Rabbit offers best in class services which truly benefit the club and help streamline event operations."

The endorsement represents more than a technology decision – it's a testament to Track Rabbit's philosophy of strengthening the backbone of the motorsports industry. As David Atadan, Co-founder of Track Rabbit and ALIVE, noted, "When we strengthen that backbone, everyone benefits. This endorsement from BMW CCA validates our long-term vision and commitment to being true partners in our clients' success."

Looking Forward: A New Era of Automotive Club Excellence

BMW CCA's full endorsement of Track Rabbit as their preferred platform choice signals a new chapter in automotive club technology and member engagement. With proven results, innovative features, and unmatched customer service, the partnership sets the standard for how automotive organizations can leverage technology to enhance member experiences while driving operational efficiency.

As the motorsports industry continues to evolve, the BMW CCA and Track Rabbit partnership will further demonstrate the power of true collaboration in creating solutions that benefit clubs, members, and the broader automotive community.

About BMW Car Club of America The BMW Car Club of America is the largest BMW club in the world with more than 55,000 active members organized into five regions and 69 chapters across North America. BMW CCA's mission is to enhance the BMW experience for its members by providing services, support, information, and activities that promote camaraderie and encourage social awareness and responsibility.

About Track Rabbit Track Rabbit ™ is a marketing-based event registration, member management, and administrative e-commerce platform for automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry. Through modern technology and features, the platform is designed to keep users engaged and connected, increase revenue and decrease costs for leading tracks, clubs, schools, and others who run events or manage memberships. The platform is just one of many leveraged offerings within the ALIVE brand and is managed by a team of experts that partner with clients to build their business utilizing both features within the technology and through sister platforms, solutions, and services. Visit trackrabbit.com to learn more.

About ALIVE ALIVE™ is a marketing and technology company that serves automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry through an ecosystem of industry-specific platforms, solutions, and services. ALIVE acts as a partner to a broad number of clients and customers looking to build their business or brand through modern techniques, modern technology, and passion for the industry. ALIVE's experts are a mix of strong business acumen and industry expertise that become an extension of client teams to provide long-lasting results. Learn more at aliveplatforms.com.

SOURCE Track Rabbit