MotorTrend Brings Fans Along Hyundai's Ride to its Next Level of Racing in a New Six Episode Series

This is Hyundai's second racing season in a row partnering with MotorTrend who covered last year's TCR racing efforts in the successful Pole Position series that was viewed by more than eight million people.

"Next Level will help promote the performance initiatives of Hyundai for the rest of the year by capturing all of the drama inherent in competing against the best manufacturers in the class," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We're excited to give fans the opportunity to get a behind the scenes look into all of the action as we aim for podiums in 2019."

Using the races as tent pole events for the series, viewers will experience the story of the team: their triumphs, setbacks, challenges, and the ups and downs of the season, all building up towards the climactic end of season showdown at Motul Petit Le Mans located at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. They will also see how the drivers are building relationships with Veloster N enthusiasts – from meet-and-greet autograph sessions to fans lining the track in person.

The show will profile the returning drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins in the #98 car, as well as the new additions to the team, and the youngest driver duo in the class: Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi in the #21 car. They will be featured on the track, in the garage, and behind the wheel of the race model TCR and the production model Veloster N. There also will be interviews with Hyundai team members responsible for bringing the N Performance Line to life, notably Albert Biermann, the former head of BMW's M division, who now spearheads R&D for Hyundai.

