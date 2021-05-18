Motto Mortgage Alpha Now Open in California

IRVINE, Calif. , May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in California. Motto Mortgage Alpha is now open in Costa Mesa and serving all markets throughout the Golden State.

Established by Paul Hung, with more than 16 years' experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Alpha is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Alpha offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Irvine," said Paul Hung. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Alpha offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and guided digital mortgage experience. The office is open for business at 600 Anton Blvd., Suite 1100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Paul Hung will also serve as the main mortgage loan originator for the office. With his extensive experience in the industry, Paul Hung is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Alpha can be reached at 949-299-2088.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Alpha:

Motto Mortgage Alpha NMLS # 2026876 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of California, located at 600 Anton Blvd., Suite 1100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/alpha-costa-mesa/ or call 949-299-2088.

Paul Hung: NMLS # 2016179

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

