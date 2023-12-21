Motto Mortgage Collective Now Open in Washington

News provided by

Motto Mortgage

21 Dec, 2023, 12:22 ET

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Washington market

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Everett, Washington. Motto Mortgage Collective is now open and serving all markets throughout the Evergreen State.

Motto Mortgage Collective is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Liz Reinecke, who will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Reinecke is a military veteran who served over a decade in the Army National Guard with five of those years spent as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for the Washington Army National Guard Homeland Response Force CASE element in the FEMA Region 10. Her mission is to is to lead with her core values – community, culture, and integrity – to provide an environment where loan officers thrive and, in turn, deliver a world-class experience for their customers.

"Motto Mortgage Collective offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Everett," said Liz Reinecke. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Collective can be reached at 888-203-8867. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Collective:
Motto Mortgage Collective (NMLS #2495949) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Washington, located at 1721 Hewitt Ave, Suite 302 Everett, WA 98201. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageCollective.com or call 888-203-8867.
Liz Reinecke, NMLS #2487640

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

