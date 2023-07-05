Motto Mortgage Elite Choice Now Open in New Jersey

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the New Jersey market

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Freehold, New Jersey. Motto Mortgage Elite Choice is now open serving all markets throughout the Garden State.

Motto Mortgage Elite Choice is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jimmy Nunez. Nunez brings over 15 years of experience to the brokerage, previously serving as a Financial Advisor. He is excited to leverage his industry expertise to help aspiring homeowners in the Freehold community.

"Motto Mortgage Elite Choice offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Freehold," said Jimmy Nunez. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Brett Rodriguez will serve as a mortgage loan originator for the office. Rodriguez is a mortgage professional with five years of origination experience who takes great pride in serving his community and helping individuals achieve their homeownership dreams. Rodriguez leads with transparency, efficiency, flexibility, and thoughtfulness, always putting the customer first. He maintains excellent communication with his borrowers both before and throughout the loan process to make it as seamless of an experience as possible.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Elite Choice can be reached at 848-444-2077. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Elite Choice:

Motto Mortgage Elite Choice (NMLS #2287921) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of New Jersey, located at 4400 Rte 9 South, Suite 1000 Office 7, Freehold, NJ 07728. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageEliteChoice.com or call 848-444-2077.

Brett Rodriguez, NMLS #2093592

SOURCE Motto Mortgage