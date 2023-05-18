Motto Mortgage Emerald Group Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

SARASOTA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Sarasota, Florida. Motto Mortgage Emerald Group is honored to open its doors in Sarasota, which was recently named a top place to live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, and is now serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Emerald Group is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Andrew Azzarello. Azzarello brings more than 14 years of real estate and mortgage experience to the brokerage, giving him the knowledge and understanding to deliver a seamless homebuying experience for his clients.

"Motto Mortgage Emerald Group offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Sarasota," said Andrew Azzarello. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Gregory Rodgers will serve as senior mortgage loan originator for the office. Rodgers is a mortgage professional with 18 years' industry experience and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Emerald Group can be reached at 941-266-6084. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Emerald Group:

Motto Mortgage Emerald Group (Office NMLS # 2415722) located in Sarasota, Florida, is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 2100 Constitution Blvd. Suite 119 Sarasota, Florida 34231. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageEmeraldGroup.com or call 941-266-6084.

Gregory Rodgers: NMLS: 58588

SOURCE Motto Mortgage