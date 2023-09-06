Motto Mortgage Excelsior to Host Grand Opening Celebration on September 22

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Fort Lauderdale invites the community for an evening of refreshments and good times at Whiskey Neat Bar from 5:30 – 7:30 PM ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Motto Mortgage Excelsior is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Excelsior will hold a grand opening celebration in partnership with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Florida 1st at Whiskey Neat (1035 SE 17th St.) on Friday, September 22 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET. The celebration is open to all in the community and guests can expect to enjoy complimentary food and beverage, giveaways and fun prizes, and the chance to meet the Motto Mortgage Excelsior team.

Motto Mortgage Excelsior is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Gene Whiddon III. Gene, who also serves as the President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Florida 1st, brings over eight years of experience to the brokerage. He's honored to open the doors of his Motto Mortgage office and excited to introduce the Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities to what he calls 'the future of mortgage lending.'

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Fort Lauderdale and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Excelsior offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Southeast Florida," said Gene Whiddon III. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Jared Campbell will serve as the office's Senior Loan Officer. Campbell started his career as the President and Founder of a youth development non-profit organization. Now with five years of mortgage experience under his belt, Campbell's goal is to help educate buyers and realtors about the homebuying process and ensure his customers feel supported at every step, and know his door is always open. He says, "I've always had a passion for helping people and I am thrilled that now I get the opportunity to impact people's lives by helping them find their dream homes."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Excelsior at 954-388-0870. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Excelsior:

Motto Mortgage Excelsior (NMLS #2504876) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 777 S Federal Hwy #1, Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33316. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageExcelsior.com or call 954-388-0870.

Jared Campbell NMLS #2028029

SOURCE Motto Mortgage