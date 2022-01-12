Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions Now Open in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Pennsylvania. Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions is now open in Philadelphia and serving all markets throughout the Keystone State.

Established by Maria Quattrone, with more than 18 years of experience in real estate and located under one roof with the RE/MAX @HOME real estate brokerage, Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Philadelphia," said Maria Quattrone. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions is open for business at 2054 South Street, Suite B Philadelphia, PA and is currently implementing health precautions to make the mortgage experience as safe as possible for customers and employees. Safety measures include: a mask requirement, social distancing, readily available hand sanitizer, handshakes discouraged, digital mortgage applications encouraged, deep cleaning of the office on regular basis, limiting the number of people inside the office at one time, etc. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Francis Quattrone will serve as the vice president and loan originator for the office and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions can be reached at 215-240-6479.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions:

Motto Mortgage Expert Solutions (OFFICE NMLS # 2248292) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Pennsylvania, located at 2054 South Street, Suite B Philadelphia, PA 19146. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageexpertsolutions.com or call 215-240-6479.

Francis Quattrone NMLS: 2215981

