Motto Mortgage Financial Experts Now Open in South Florida

MIAMI, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Financial Experts is now open in Pembroke Pines and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Established by finance and real estate experts Jennifer Sardinas and Miguel Carrillo, Motto Mortgage Financial Experts a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Our unique business model will provide Broward County customers the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the competitive mortgage products, and exceptional customer service of a local mortgage broker," said Sardinas.

Motto Mortgage Financial Experts is open for business at 18503 Pines Blvd Suite 310F, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029. The office offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and digital mortgage experience. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Financial Experts can be reached at (954) 225-5897.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Financial Experts:

Motto Mortgage Financial Experts (OFFICE NMLS # 2034318) a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 18503 Pines Blvd Suite 310F, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/financial-experts-pembroke-pines/ or call (954) 225-5897.

