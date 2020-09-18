Motto Mortgage Holds Virtual Event for Broker Owners

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Motto Franchising, LLC virtually hosted the 2nd annual Motto EDGE (Entrepreneurs Driving Growth and Excellence) Forum for Motto® Mortgage broker owners. The one-day "Connected EDGE" event on September 15 showcased the strength of the nationwide Motto Mortgage network and their ability to be remote, but still connected. Despite being completely virtual, the Motto EDGE 2020 Forum saw a 100% growth in attendance.

The forum included engaging sessions with Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, Casey Cunningham, CEO and founder of Xinnix, as well as updates from the Motto Franchising leadership team, including more information about the recent acquisition announcement of wemloSM.

Blink Swag sponsored the Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger panel, featuring Motto Mortgage broker owners and loan originators from across the country who shared actionable ways for other Motto Mortgage offices to connect with their community and to give back in meaningful ways. Blink Swag made a $1,250 donation to Feeding America in honor of the Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger program.

The Motto Mortgage network has shown not only resilience through the ongoing pandemic, but overall growth so far in 2020. "We were excited to provide Motto franchisees a socially distanced opportunity to network and learn new strategies to expand their mortgage brokerage franchise business," said Terri Larson, vice president of operations, Motto Franchising.

The Connected EDGE event concluded with a virtual wine tasting hosted by winemaker Kevin Luther, owner of Sacramento-based Lucid Wine and Voluptuary Wine. The 5-part virtual tasting was sponsored by Finance of America.

Motto EDGE 2020 Forum was also sponsored by Plaza Home Mortgage, United Wholesale Mortgage and Caliber Home Loans.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only offers an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services. The brand currently has more than 125 offices open in over 30 states.

