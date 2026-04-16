Top Performers Across the Motto Mortgage Network Celebrated at Annual Awards Ceremony

News provided byMotto Mortgage
Apr 16, 2026, 10:00 ET
Motto Franchising, LLC highlights franchise excellence and leadership at the Motto MILE Summit in San Antonio, Texas
DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States, held its ninth annual awards ceremony during the 2026 Motto Mortgage Innovation and Loan Excellence Summit (MILE) at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, April 11th. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes offices, loan originators, and franchise owners for their outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and collaboration, high productivity, and community service in 2025.
"The Motto Mortgage annual awards ceremony celebrates the collective achievements of our franchise network nationwide and the unwavering commitment members show to their clients," said Vic Lombardo, president of mortgage services for Motto Franchising, LLC. "Together, the Motto network closed more than $2.5 billion in loan volume and helped over 7,600 individuals and families achieve homeownership last year. We congratulate the 2025 award winners for their dedication and the impact they continue to have in communities across the country."
"Owning a Motto Mortgage franchise has allowed us to build a business rooted in our values and poised for long‑term growth. Motto headquarters has supported us from day one—helping us establish a strong foundation, navigate the complexities of compliance, and continue developing our team through ongoing education for our loan originators. Their commitment doesn't stop after launch; it evolves as your business grows," said Nanci Denney and Todd Fahlman, broker owners of Motto Mortgage Orca. "With the structure and support Motto provides, it has given us the confidence to focus on what matters most—our people, our community, and building a business we're proud of."
A total of 233 awards were presented to the Motto network, including:
- Broker Owner of the Year – Nanci Denney and Todd Fahlman, Broker Owners, Motto Mortgage Orca, Marysville, Washington
- Rookie of the Year – Cami Anthony, Loan Originator, Motto Mortgage Collective, Everett, Washington
- Outstanding New Office – Motto Mortgage Source, Lincoln, Nebraska, Broker Owners Joe Kubick, Ryan Pierce, and Jordan Moehlenhoff
- Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger Community Champion – Motto Mortgage Aurora, Wasilla, Alaska, Broker Owner Lucas Adams
- Rising Tide – George El Abu, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Charge On, Ponte Vedra, Florida
- Mottovated by Knowledge – Alireza Partovi, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage VIP, Lake Mary, Florida
- Community Champion – Chad Gilstad, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Energy, Midland, Michigan
- Operational Excellence – Justin Costanzo, Operations Manager, Motto Mortgage Above & Beyond, Westlake, Ohio
- Largest Loan Originated – Grace Davis, Loan Originator, Motto Mortgage Future, San Ramon, California
- Greatest Volume Gain – Christiana Hill Hamlin, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Mavens, Lakewood, Colorado
- Top Office - Highest Average Transactions per LO – Motto Mortgage Coastal, Ventura, California, Broker Owner Michael Sipes
- Top Individuals - Total Purchase Volume – Justin Price, Loan Originator, Motto Mortgage Strategic, Sanford, North Carolina; Lucas Adams, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Aurora, Wasilla, Alaska; Greg Leaptrotte, Loan Originator, Motto Mortgage Simplified, Aiken, South Carolina
- Top Individuals - Total Refinance Volume – Lucas Adams, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Aurora, Wasilla, Alaska; Christiana Hill Hamlin, Loan Originator, Motto Mortgage Mavens, Lakewood, Colorado; George El Abu, Broker Owner, Motto Mortgage Charge On, Ponte Vedra, Florida
- Top Offices - Total Volume – Motto Mortgage Secure Choice, Southport, North Carolina, Broker Owner Jeff Flieler; Motto Mortgage Strategic, Sanford, North Carolina, Broker Owner Walter Ciucevich; Motto Mortgage Preferred, Prince Frederick, Maryland, Broker Owner Mark Davis
- Top Offices - Total Transactions – Motto Mortgage Strategic, Sanford, North Carolina, Broker Owner Walter Ciucevich; Motto Mortgage Secure Choice, Southport, North Carolina, Broker Owner Jeff Flieler; Motto Mortgage Simplified, Aiken, South Carolina, Broker Owner Robert Rollings
New to the awards ceremony this year, Motto recognized 21 broker owners and loan originators for their longevity and outstanding work serving their communities. Broker Owners with a tenure of nine years or more included: Steve Gerding and Mark Snyder, Motto Mortgage Above & Beyond; Karma Herzfeld and Keith Pike, Motto Mortgage Alliance; Christian Bennett and Sallie Swinford, Motto Mortgage Champions; Adam Yera and Alma Logan, Motto Mortgage Complete; Beth Dodson, Tony Hunnicutt, and Frances Vantrease, Motto Mortgage Makers; Chris Clemente, Michael McAfee, and Bob McAfee, Motto Mortgage Specialists; Mark Scuderi, Motto Mortgage Supreme. Loan Originators who've been with Motto for seven years or more were honored, including: Jeff Jennings, Motto Mortgage Champions; Amber Simione-Gillespie and Bob Tait, Motto Mortgage Elite Services; Travis Riley, Motto Mortgage Infinity; Rick Matthews, Motto Mortgage Midwest; and Eric Rocereta, Motto Mortgage Specialists.
The 2026 MILE awards ceremony was made possible thanks to the evening's sponsor, Total Expert, a leading fintech software company that powers MottoSpark, the all-in-one customer relationship management and marketing platform available to Motto offices as part of their technology stack. Throughout the four-day MILE event, attendees heard keynotes from industry leaders including Cheryl Braunschweiger, SVP of residential lending at NOVA® Home Loans, Stephanie Decker, inspirational speaker and founder of the Stephanie Decker Foundation, Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media and publisher of HousingWire, and Sarah Wheeler, editor in chief of HousingWire.
For more information, visit www.MottoMortgage.com. To find a Motto office near you, visit www.MottoMortgage.com/offices. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.
About Motto Mortgage
The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 170 offices open across more than 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.
SOURCE Motto Mortgage
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