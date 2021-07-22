Motto Mortgage Home Now Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Hawaii, Motto Mortgage Home is now open in Honolulu and serving all markets throughout the Paradise State.

Established by Thu Nguyen, with extensive experience in finance, Motto Mortgage Home is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Home offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Honolulu," said Nguyen. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Home is open for business at 729 Ekekla Ave., but currently implementing health precautions to make the mortgage experience as safe as possible for customers and employees. Safety measures include: masks required, hand sanitizer available, digital mortgage applications encouraged, deep cleaning of office on regular basis, limiting the number of people inside the office at one time. Currently, no walk-in available, appointment only until further notice. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Thu Nguyen will serve as the broker and mortgage loan originator for the office. She is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve their dream of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Home can be reached at (808) 747-6602.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Home:

Motto Mortgage Home (NMLS # 1948579) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Hawaii, located at: 729 Ekela Avenue Honolulu HI 96816. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage office https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/home-honolulu or call 808-747-6602.

Thu Nguyen: NMLS: # 1948104

