Motto Mortgage Homestead Now Open in Texas

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Texas market

COPPERAS COVE, Texas, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Copperas Cove, Texas. Motto Mortgage Homestead is now open serving the Copperas Cove, Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, and Austin markets.

Motto Mortgage Homestead is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Rick Ott. Rick brings over 18 years of industry experience to the brokerage and has spent decades learning the local market. He moved to the Greater Fort Hood area in 1994 while serving on active duty and spent his free time learning the real estate market and building his network. When his service ended, Ott jumped into real estate full-time and founded RE/MAX Homestead. It was a natural evolution for Rick to transition from serving his country to serving his community, and he looks forward to offering the same uncompromising service to his clients.

"Motto Mortgage Homestead offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Copperas Cove," said Rick Ott. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Patrick McGrath will serve as the Senior Loan Officer for the office. McGrath is a mortgage professional with seven years of real estate and lending experience who takes great pride in serving his community and helping individuals achieve their homeownership dreams.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Homestead can be reached at 254-238-7404. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Homestead:

Motto Mortgage Homestead (NMLS #2431634) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving markets around Copperas Cove, Texas, located at 2702 E. Business 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageHomestead.com or call 254-238-7404.

Patrick McGrath, NMLS #2117472

SOURCE Motto Mortgage