Motto Mortgage Homewise to Host Grand Opening Celebration at Arcade on Central on January 18

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Clermont invites the community for a fun happy hour event to celebrate the new year and new options for local homebuyers in Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Clermont, Florida. Motto Mortgage Homewise is now open and serving all markets throughout The Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Homewise will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 5–7 p.m. at Arcade on Central in Winter Haven (254 W Central Ave). The happy hour event will include small bites courtesy of Agape Agora, beer and wine provided by Obscure Wine Company, and the opportunity to win fun prizes and learn how Motto Mortgage Homewise is breaking the mold of shopping for a home. All in the community are invited and welcome to attend!

Motto Mortgage Homewise is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Steve Silcock and Manny Quiros who together bring over two decades of industry experience to this venture. The office is led by mortgage loan originators Sarah Sonneborn and Ovidio Sardinas who have the experience, drive, and know-how to provide customers a seamless home shopping experience.

"We are thrilled to be open for business and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Homewise offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Clermont," said Sarah Sonneborn. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Sarah continued, "Throughout my 25-year journey in the mortgage industry I've found that what I love the most is the daily opportunity to learn. The ever-changing market conditions and new loan programs challenge me to adapt and grow, so I can provide my customers valuable insight and the highest level of customer service."

"As an experienced mortgage loan originator and former real estate agent, I am dedicated to guiding my clients through every step of the transaction, especially with first-time homebuyers. My combined experience of real estate and mortgage lending allows me to offer tailored solutions for my customers' unique financial situations and create a seamless process from pre-approval to closing," said Ovidio Sardinas.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration or to RSVP, please contact Motto Mortgage Homewise at (863) 236-3868 or email Sarah Sonneborn at [email protected].

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Homewise:

Motto Mortgage Homewise (NMLS #2491986) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 9110 US 192, Suite C, Clermont, FL 34714. To learn more, please visit (Motto Mortgage office www.MottoMortgageHomewise.com or call (863) 236-3868.

Sarah Sonneborn NMLS#41131

Ovidio Sardinas NMLS#2286213

