Motto Mortgage INVICTUS Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Saint Augustine, Florida. Motto Mortgage INVICTUS is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage INVICTUS is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jaren Woeppel. Jaren is a Navy Veteran with over a decade of experience in real estate and private lending. Since leaving the Navy in 2012, he's grown his passion for the industry and is now looking forward to using his background and expertise to provide the community with an easier, more transparent homebuying experience.

"Motto Mortgage INVICTUS offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in and around Saint Augustine," said Jaren Woeppel. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Woeppel will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. His mission is to provide a smooth loan process and the highest level of customer service. He prides himself on his ability to educate his customers on complex financial concepts in a clear and understandable way, and to identify creative solutions to help them get into the home of their dreams. He works closely with each client to ensure they are in the loop and comfortable at every step of the loan process.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage INVICTUS can be reached at (904) 409-1082. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage INVICTUS:

Motto Mortgage INVICTUS (NMLS #2581029) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 9 Court Theophelia, Saint Augustine, Florida 32084. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageInvictus.com or call (904) 409-1082.

Jaren Woeppel, NMLS 2575856

