Motto Mortgage Link to Host Grand Opening Celebration on November 1

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Tupelo invites the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments, and networking in celebration of its grand opening

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Tupelo, Mississippi. Motto Mortgage Link is now open and serving all markets throughout the Magnolia State.

Motto Mortgage Link will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, November 1 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT at its office located at 1800 W. Main St., Suite 210. The celebration, which is open to all in the community, will include a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony, and guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Community Development Foundation of Tupelo.

Motto Mortgage Link is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Keith Henley. Henley brings over two decades of industry experience to the brokerage serving as a real estate agent for over 20 years before opening his own real estate brokerage, RE/MAX Elite, seven years ago. Keith is dedicated to linking local communities together through homeownership and is honored to be serving the people of Tupelo to help them better navigate the home buying process.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Tupelo and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Link offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Mississippi," said Keith Henley. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

The Motto Mortgage Link team also includes Jennifer Fowlkes, Operations Manager and Loan Originator, Billy Humphries, Loan Originator, and Christine Elbert, Director of Development. Together, Jennifer, Billy and Christine have over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. The team is passionate about helping their customers achieve homeownership and have the expertise and resources to shop the best rates from national lenders to find clients the best rate for their financial and personal situation.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Link at 662-350-0277. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Link:

Motto Mortgage Link (NMLS #2467558) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Mississippi, located at 1800 West Main St., Suite 210, Tupelo MS 38801. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageLink.com or call 662-350-0277.

Jennifer Fowlkes NMLS #2251213

Billy Humphries NMLS #2496169

Christine Elbert NMLS #238515

