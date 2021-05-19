Motto Mortgage Matters Now Open in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Louisiana. Motto Mortgage Matters is now open in Baton Rouge and serving all markets throughout the state.

Established by owners Nolan & Sharon Aikens, with more than 16 years' combined experience in real estate and banking, Motto Mortgage Matters is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Matters offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Louisiana," said Nolan & Sharon Aikens. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Matters is now open for business at 8126 One Calais Ave., Suite 1C Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Offering personalized service with the convenience of today's digital mortgage solutions, Motto Mortgage Matters features face-to-face conversations, in-depth phone calls, or purely digital communication for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely. The local owners understand the Louisiana real estate market and pride themselves on being part of this vibrant community.

Motto Mortgage Matters currently has four mortgage loan originators serving within the office, combining decades of mortgage knowledge. These experts enjoy the great satisfaction in helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership. With God, all things are possible!

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Matters can be reached at (225) 246-2284.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Matters:

Motto Mortgage Matters (OFFICE NMLS # 2070359) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Louisiana located at 8126 One Calais Ave., Suite 1C., Baton Rouge, LA 70809 To learn more, please visit: MottoMortgageMatters.com or call (225) 246-2284.

