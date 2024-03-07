Motto Mortgage Megastars Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Tampa, Florida. Motto Mortgage Megastars is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Megastars is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Iulia Hut, who will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. Iulia brings a wealth of knowledge to the brokerage with nearly two decades of real estate industry experience under her belt. Her understanding of the synergies between mortgage and real estate has positioned her well to provide a seamless, integrated client experience and one-stop-shop for homebuyers.

"Motto Mortgage Megastars offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Tampa," said Iulia Hut. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Megastars can be reached at (813) 499-9669. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Megastars:

Motto Mortgage Megastars (NMLS #253977) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 100 S. Ashley Dr., STE 600, Tampa, FL 33602. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageMegastars.com or call (813) 499-9669.

Iulia Hut, NMLS #2420448

SOURCE Motto Mortgage