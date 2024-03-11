Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Tampa, Florida. Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Chuck DeLangis. With more than 25 years of proven expertise and integrity in mortgage, Chuck takes great pride and joy in helping families achieve their dreams of homeownership. His mission is to deliver an honest, accurate, well-communicated, and knowledge-based homebuying experience for his clients.

"Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Tampa," said Chuck DeLangis. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Rose Rios will serve as the senior mortgage loan originator for the office. Rios is a bilingual Spanish speaking professional with over 25 years of mortgage experience under her belt. She's looking forward to helping her community on their journey to owning a home and making the home buying process more accessible, especially for those clients who experience language barriers.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners can be reached at (727) 335-1040. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners:

Motto Mortgage Mountaintop Partners (NMLS #2573386) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 3309 W Bay Blvd, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33629. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageMountaintopPartners.com or call (727) 335-1040.

Rose Rios, NMLS #370363

SOURCE Motto Mortgage