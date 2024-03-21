Motto Mortgage Planning Now Open in California

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the California market

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office located in the Valencia neighborhood of sunny Santa Clarita, California. Motto Mortgage Planning is now open and serving all markets throughout the Golden State.

Motto Mortgage Planning is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Patrick Raach. Raach, who is also the broker owner of Realty ONE Group Success, has over 30 years of real estate and mortgage lending experience. He is a master of his craft and has worked in all facets of residential and commercial real estate to include multi-family, first-time home buyers, short sales, Real Estate Owned (REO), and property management. Now, he's looking forward to providing his clients a seamless, one-stop-shop experience by combining real estate and mortgage services under one roof.

"Motto Mortgage Planning offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Santa Clarita," said Patrick Raach. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Trent Boser will serve as the mortgage loan originator and branch manager for the office. As a seasoned mortgage professional with 25 years of experience in mortgage lending, Boser has dedicated his career to helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership. His extensive knowledge and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and partner in the mortgage industry.

"I am excited to step into this role as loan originator and branch manager at Motto Mortgage Planning. I have honed my expertise in a wide range of financing options, including, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Veterans Affairs (VA), Conventional, Conforming, and Non-Qualified Mortgage loans, to help serve a wide range of borrowers," said Trent Boser. "I take great pride in guiding my clients through the complex mortgage process and finding the best possible solutions to meet their unique needs."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Planning can be reached at (661) 733-1357. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Planning:

Motto Mortgage Planning (NMLS #2455148) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of California, located at 23929 Valencia Blvd, Suite 408, Valencia, CA 91355. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgagePlanning.com or call (661) 733-1357.

Trent Boser, NMLS #340211

SOURCE Motto Mortgage