Motto Mortgage Premier Experts to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, March 7

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Meridian invites the community for a special ribbon cutting ceremony with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation

MERIDIAN, Miss., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Meridian, Mississippi. Motto Mortgage Premier Experts is now open and serving all markets throughout The Magnolia State.

Motto Mortgage Premier Experts will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 10 – 11 a.m. at its office located at 607 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Guests in attendance will enjoy complimentary donuts and a special ribbon cutting ceremony with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) to welcome the new mortgage brokerage and its team to the community.

Motto Mortgage Premier Experts is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Tim Allred, Dustin Hill, and Darryl Jackson, who together bring over 60 years of combined real estate industry experience to the brokerage. Tim, Dustin, and Darryl each have deep personal and professional ties to the local community. Their hope for the business is that it will provide more avenues to home ownership and support an important, underserved need in the community.

"Motto Mortgage Premier Experts partners with leading industry lenders to offer clients a variety of mortgage products including Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans, plus alternative loan products geared towards Manufactured Home loans, FHA 203k loans, Bank Statement loans, and Down Payment Assistance loans," said Dustin Hill. "We provide the scope, scale, and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market. We are thrilled to be open for business and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event."

Dan Derrington will serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. With over 40 years of mortgage industry experience under his belt, Dan is excited to merge his personal and professional passions to help his clients achieve their dreams of owning a home.

"Having lived in East Mississippi for over 30 years, this area has long been home. For me, being home is more than just offering home loans, it's also about giving back to those who make this community what it is. This includes service in my local church, volunteering as a youth baseball coach, and participation in civic club activities designed to help the youth of our community," said Dan Derrington. "A home purchase is the largest financial transaction most people will ever undertake, and I don't take that lightly. It is very rewarding to work closely with buyers to listen to their needs, concerns, and long-term plans to help them navigate the home buying process and finance the home of their choice."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Premier Experts at 601-512-2275. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Premier Experts:

Motto Mortgage Premier Experts (NMLS #2535146) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Mississippi, located at 607 22nd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgagePremierExperts.com or call 601-512-2275.

Dan Derrington, NMLS #459398

SOURCE Motto Mortgage