Motto Mortgage President Named RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker

Ward Morrison was honored in the 'Achievers' category of RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, showcasing 'the success stories' of the industry. "I'm honored to be named a 2020 Newsmaker Achiever for my efforts leading Motto Franchising," said Morrison. "However, the growth of the Motto Mortgage brand is wholeheartedly due to our fantastic network of franchisees, and the hard work they put in every single day."

"I'm also privileged to be on the Newsmaker list with Kendall Bonner, broker owner of Motto Mortgage Resource and RE/MAX Capital Realty, in Lutz, Florida. Her expertise expands across the entire real estate transaction. Bonner's authenticity in helping improve the homebuying experience for her clients is one of the many reasons we are proud to have her a part of the Motto Mortgage network," Morrison added.

"In RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers, you'll find an inspirational overview of more than 300 industry leaders who are making a difference in the real estate and homeownership sectors, and whose actions have a far-reaching and profound impact on the real estate industry, from nationwide to their own local communities," said John Featherston, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. "You'll meet the thought leaders and the icons. The heroes and the champions of a better way. The ones who are breaking the mold and the ones who are leading the industry forward."

The RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers can be found on RISMedia.com and in the January issue of Real Estate magazine.

About Motto Mortgage

Based in Denver, Colorado, the Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events.

About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia's in-house editorial team and other industry sources. Nominations for RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers are collected on an ongoing basis throughout the course of the year. There is no fee to nominate a Newsmaker or be recognized/featured as a Newsmaker.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.mottomortgage.com

