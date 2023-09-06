Motto Mortgage ProVantage Now Open in Georgia

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Georgia, Texas, and Florida markets

LOCUST GROVE, Ga., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Locust Grove, Georgia. Motto Mortgage ProVantage is now open and licensed to serve all markets throughout Georgia, Florida and Texas.

Motto Mortgage ProVantage is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Tracy Goring-Hamilton. Tracy brings a wealth of experience to the brokerage including seven years spent in mortgage lending and four years as a licensed Mortgage Broker. She's held roles including sourcing, underwriting, loan origination and branch management for companies including Equity One, GH Mortgage Group and CitiFinancial. Tracy grounds her brokerage in three ideals: collaborative partnerships, white-glove experiences, and unmatched expertise. She is committed to weaving her values into every interaction with customers and referral partners to make the homebuying process an easy and stress-free as possible.

"Motto Mortgage ProVantage offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Locust Grove," said Tracy Goring-Hamilton. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Tracy Goring-Hamilton will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. She says, "With a strong track record in finance, insurance and customer service, my operations experience combined with my love of contracts and servicing, are all factors that put my clients at ease. My customers know that they can trust me to provide a clear plan forward, be available whenever they need me, and have the expertise to proactively navigate any last-minute bumps in the road to close a loan."

In addition to helping her clients achieve the dream of homeownership, Tracy has a passion for serving her local community and those in need around the world. Originally from the island of Barbados, she serves as a minister at her church and has joined missionary teams in South Africa and Jamaica to support locals with everyday needs and assist in the development of small home construction and financial partnerships for areas in need. She plans to support the Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger within her local community and, furthermore, Tracy will donate a set amount of every personal loan closing to build tiny homes for those in need in Africa.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage ProVantage can be reached at 470-870-2555. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage ProVantage:

Motto Mortgage ProVantage (NMLS #2499236) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Georgia, Texas, and Florida, located at 87 Pine Grove Rd, Suite A, Locust Grove, GA 30248. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageProVantage.com or call 470-870-2555.

Tracy Goring-Hamilton, NMLS #1626565

SOURCE Motto Mortgage