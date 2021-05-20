Motto Mortgage Secure Now Open

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Florida. Motto Mortgage Secure is now open in Orlando and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Established by real estate investor John Bastidas, Motto Mortgage Secure is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage. Motto Mortgage Secure offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Orlando.

"All we ask our clients is the chance to find them the most competitive rates in the industry. A seat at the table that will advocate for them in trying to find them the best possible outcome, whether they are buying a new house or refinancing," said Bastidas.

Motto Mortgage Secure offers borrowers a streamlined, personalized and guided mortgage experience. The office is open for business at 1000 Savage Ct., Suite 206 Longwood, Fl 32750. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Mario Brown, CMPS will serve as Principal Loan Originator for the office. Having worked for some of the biggest mortgage retailers in the country and being a US Army Drill Sergeant, he brings the knowledge, competence, and discipline necessary to get borrowers to the closing table.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and works hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Secure can be reached at (407)-708-3056.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Secure:

Motto Mortgage Secure, NMLS # 2072908 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 1000 Savage Ct, Suite 206, Longwood, Fl 32750. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/secure-longwood/ or call (407)-708-3056.

Mario Brown: NMLS: 1572535

