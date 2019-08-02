Motto Mortgage Showcases Impressive Growth With 100 Open Offices

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC announced it has achieved a major milestone with the recent opening of its 100th Motto Mortgage franchise office in less than three years. As the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., the brand, which has offices in 30 states, continues to innovate the mortgage industry and garner attention for its growth. Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine named Motto Mortgage as one of the top new franchise brands* in 2019 and as a 2019 Fastest-Growing-Franchise**.

"One-hundred franchises open is remarkable for a startup franchisor," said Ward Morrison, President of Motto Franchising, LLC. "However, to us, 100 open Motto Mortgage network offices is so much more than showcasing our growth. It means that together, we're strengthening communities and fortifying the American dream."

"Motto Mortgage small business owners include family-run operations and multi-generational ownership. These small mortgage brokerage businesses provide employment opportunities for their communities and local mortgage expertise for homebuyers," Morrison added.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With 100 offices open in 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

* Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2017 to July 2018 of 274 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2018.

** Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Fastest- Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada between July 2017 to July 2018 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,094 participating franchises across all industries.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage