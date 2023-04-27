Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

BRADENTON, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office headquartered in Bradenton, Florida. Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Joseph and Kimberly Dowling. With over 30 years in the industry, Kim will serve as the broker for the office, providing exceptional service and guiding clients through the complex home buying and selling process with professionalism and a genuine dedication to their goals. Kim and her team are passionate about helping clients achieve their dreams of homeownership and offer expertise across a wide range of mortgage products.

"Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Manatee and Sarasota," said Kim Dowling. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the local home buying process. In today's ever-changing market, having a broker who is always up to speed is essential. My team works tirelessly to find the perfect mortgage solution with sound advice and customized solutions for every client."

Sean Hegarty will serve as the Branch Leader and Senior Loan Officer for the office. With decades of experience, Sean and his team of first-class mortgage professionals take a personalized approach to every client relationship. They take the time to understand each client's goals and financial situation before recommending a mortgage product. Their attention to detail, clear communication, and responsiveness have earned a loyal client base, and they are proud to have helped countless families and individuals achieve their homeownership goals. "We are dedicated to making a positive impact and providing unparalleled service to our clients, leveraging our extensive knowledge and experience to help clients navigate the often-complicated mortgage process with ease," said Sean Hegarty.

In addition to their work as mortgage brokers, Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners looks forward to serving as an active member of the community and is dedicated to giving back through various volunteer initiatives. With extensive knowledge, experience, and dedication to client satisfaction, they are your trusted partners and local resource for anyone seeking mortgage guidance and support. "Clients can rest assured that they are in good hands every step of the way," said Joe Dowling.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners can be reached at (941) 279-3668. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners:

Motto Mortgage Trusted Partners (NMLS #2384726) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida and located at 5245 Office Park Blvd, # 103, Bradenton, FL 34203. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgagetrustedpartners.com or call (941) 279-3668.

Kimberly Dowling: NMLS number 2384569

