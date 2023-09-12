USA TODAY NAMES MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT ONE OF THE TOP TEN CASINO HOTELS IN THE COUNTRY

The USA TODAY Best Casino Hotels list is made up of the leading properties that offer both top-notch gaming along with excellent amenities. Mount Airy's award-winning dining, lavish rooms and suites, luxury spa, championship golf course, countless gaming options and first-class entertainment contributed to the prestigious award.

The 2023 Top 10 Best Casino Hotels named by USA Today are:

1. Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut

2. Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City, New Jersey

3. Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi

4. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

5. Mount Airy Casino Resort, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

6. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City

7. Harrah's Gulf Coast, Biloxi

8. Caesars Palace, Atlantic City

9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

10. Bellagio Las Vegas, Nevada

"To be named one of the top ten casino hotels in the country is an incredible achievement," said Lisa DeNaples, Mount Airy owner and managing trustee. "We are honored and humbled to be listed among the industry's elite and are grateful to our employees and valued guests for their support."

This latest award is added to an extensive list of honors Mount Airy has received so far this year, including 26 Best of Gaming awards from Casino Player Magazine, and another Four Diamond rating by AAA for the 13th consecutive year.

"With more than 1,500 casinos in the country, these accolades are a testament to the extensive amenities, lavish accommodations and unparalleled service Mount Airy Casino Resort offers," said Ben Koff, Mount Airy general manager and COO. "We pride ourselves on delivering one of the best casino resort experiences that guests can find anywhere."

In addition to almost 300 guestrooms and luxury suites, Mount Airy features a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. From casual eateries to upscale dining, there's something to suit every palate.

This all-encompassing, adults-only getaway pampers guests even further at the Spa at Mount Airy, which provides a perfect retreat after a day - or night - filled with excitement. The resort also features a 20,000 square-foot convention center and ballroom for those seeking the perfect wedding venue or conference space, while the four-season pool complex offers private cabanas, a poolside bar and lounge, and an outdoor deck area with table-side firepits and expansive views of the resort's award-winning, lakefront golf course.

For those seeking the ultimate gaming experience, the heart of Mount Airy is its impressive casino floor. Boasting nearly 1,700 slot machines, including both classic and modern favorites, as well as a wide selection of table games such as blackjack, craps and roulette, visitors are spoiled for choice. The casino also features a dedicated poker room and a multi-media sports betting lounge.

Renowned for its entertainment offerings, Mount Airy recently announced a diverse fall/winter lineup that includes British rocker John Waite, country crooners Lonestar, pop sensation Debbie Gibson, and Australia's hottest export, Thunder from Down Under.

With Mount Airy Casino Resort's vast array of luxurious accommodations, delectable dining, exciting gaming options and live entertainment, visitors to the Pocono escape can expect an unforgettable experience.

For more information or to make reservations, visit MountAiryCasino.com.

About Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.

