Mount Clemens' Historic Gibraltar Trade Center Gets a New Look After 33 Years

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasantrees today announces they are breaking ground at the site of the historic Gibraltar Trade Center, transforming it into a dynamic events space and cannabis retail store. After 33 years, the reimagined space will breathe new life into the building's once-shuttered doors, including a new look for the iconic Gibraltar man sign.

Since 2022, Pleasantrees has occupied the space with a temporary dispensary for medical and recreational sales. The leading Michigan cannabis retailer's permanent location will occupy approximately 9,000 square feet of the 250,000-square-foot facility. Pleasantrees was awarded permits for cultivation, processing, retail, and a consumption lounge. As part of the interior and exterior renovation, Pleasantrees plans to update the parking lot for an improved customer experience.

"I have always dreamed of a world in which cannabis is destigmatized," said Randall Buchman, Founder and CEO of Pleasantrees. "I am grateful that Pleasantrees now has the opportunity to develop the Gibraltar site into a venue where cannabis users and the rest of the community can share experiences."

Passersby can spot this historic site from the neighboring interstate, thanks to the larger-than-life sign of a mustached man in a brown suit. Pleasantrees commissioned Detroit Sign Painters to outfit the man in a new blue suit to usher in the building's new era. The artist team includes the original sign painter's daughter, Kelly Thomson McLeod, bringing the project full circle.

"[My father], Leonard Thomson, grew up in Grosse Pointe and graduated from Detroit's College of Creative Studies. He worked as a billboard painter for over 20 years," said McLeod. "The Gibraltar Man is a family favorite. We were able to go to Disney World because of that sign, so it's extra special to us."

In addition to housing a medical and recreational dispensary on-site, Pleasantrees has further plans to reactivate the location with community events, preserving the spirit that defined the historic Gibraltar Trade Center. The building will bring together residents from Mount Clemens and surrounding areas for concerts, auto shows, farmers markets, and more.

Pleasantrees is a vertically-integrated cannabis company which prides itself on cultivating the highest quality craft cannabis. It is Michigan's leading wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis and presently operates five retail establishments in Hamtramck (recreational), Houghton Lake (recreational), East Lansing (dual-licensed), Lincoln Park (recreational) and Mount Clemens (dual-licensed). Additionally, the company has world-class cultivation and processing facilities in Harrison Township, Michigan.

The company is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis utilizing a thoughtful, midwestern approach: Working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

