Pleasantrees Reaches Cannabis Milestone with 200th Harvest

Pleasantrees

28 Nov, 2023, 17:18 ET

The Leading Michigan Retailer has Harvested 87,000 Plants for Medical and Recreational Use Since 2020

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleasantrees today announces its 200th cannabis harvest. This milestone comes five years after recreational cannabis sales became legal in the Wolverine State. Founded in 2018, Pleasantrees has been a pioneer since Michigan's green rush began.

From the first harvest to today, Pleasantrees has cultivated an impressive 87,000 plants and harvested 26,000 pounds of flower. All cultivation and processing operations occur in the 50,000-square-foot facility in Harrison Township. The facility boasts 25,000 sq. ft. of canopy across its 10 grow rooms.

Featuring state-of-the-art equipment, the facility produces the best flower possible. Since its inception, Pleasantrees has not remediated a single gram of flower from its harvest, relying on its precise and intricate attention to detail. The plants are harvested and trimmed by hand, which preserves the quality, longevity, and health of both the plant and flower. Pleasantrees is vertically integrated, packaging goods for sale at its five dispensaries and select wholesalers throughout Michigan.

Throughout 200 harvests, Pleasantrees has grown 212 unique strains of cannabis. The strains go by names such as "Grape Gas" and "Lemon Freezee" and accompany an expertly curated retail product selection at Pleasantrees dispensaries.

"We take pride in not only offering incredible products but in doing so with no remediation," said Randall Buchman, founder and CEO of Pleasantrees. "Our commitment to quality shows in every batch, from the first to the two hundredth." 

To commemorate this milestone, Pleasantrees is celebrating with employees and customers in-store the week of November 27.

Learn more about the Pleasantrees cultivation facility: https://enjoypleasantrees.com/cultivation/.

ABOUT PLEASANTREES

Pleasantrees is a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company that prides itself on cultivating the highest quality craft cannabis. It is Michigan's leading wholesaler of medical and recreational cannabis and presently operates five retail establishments in Hamtramck (recreational), Houghton Lake (recreational), East Lansing, Michigan (dual-licensed), Lincoln Park (recreational) and Mount Clemens (dual-licensed). Additionally, the company has world-class cultivation and processing facilities in Harrison Township, Michigan.

The company is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis utilizing a thoughtful, Midwestern approach: Working hard so our community can enjoy more of life's pleasures. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com. 

SOURCE Pleasantrees

